One of Melbourne’s oldest terrace homes ‘Clarendon Terrace’ comes to market in rare three-in-one opportunity

One of Melbourne’s earliest grand terraces has come up for sale for the first time in decades, largely recognised by its grand Corinthian portico.

Built in 1857, ‘Clarendon Terrace’ at 208-212 Clarendon St, East Melbourne was designed by architect Osgood Pritchard and was acquired by The National Trust of Australia (Victoria) in 1978.

Originally three two-storey homes that have been used predominantly commercially, the entire property is now up for sale with the option to turn it into a residential home, listed with an $11m-$12m price guide.

Kay & Burton managing director Ross Savas said they anticipated to garner interest from both local and international markets due to its rarity and because it’s one of Melbourne’s grandest terraces.

“The property presents substantial potential, both commercially and residentially, offering a unique opportunity to preserve a piece of Melbourne history,” Mr Savas said.

“Clarendon Terrace is of architectural, aesthetic, social and historical importance to the State of Victoria.”

Kay & Burton partner Jamie Mi said the location of the East Melbourne digs was a major drawcard being at the fringe of the city.

“Location wise, it could be suitable for medical use as you’re surrounded by private hospitals, clinics and specialists,” Ms Mi said.

“Also it could be great for family offices and even a residential home because you’ve got really good car spaces at the back and you’re literally across the road to the park.”

She added that it was a beautiful property with a beautiful facade, so whatever it was turned into would gain a lot of eyeballs.

Ms Mi said this was one of the most iconic properties in Melbourne and something like this would be very hard to find which was why it was listed with the National Trust.

The premises has been home to many notable Melburnians including wine and spirit merchant Charles Lister politician George Levey and Electric Telegraph superintendent Samuel McGowan.

It was also once the head office for the Menzies Foundation.

Prominent features throughout the terrace residence are its high ceilings, marble fireplaces, large staircase and arched central hall.

