Old Victorian butter factory whipped onto market
Plenty of interest is churning for an old butter factory in country Victoria.
In Springhurst, a rural town 280km northeast of Melbourne, the heritage building is currently used as accommodation and a function centre.
It’s on the market with an $865,000-$950,000 price guide.
A sale within that range would make it one of the area’s priciest properties, behind three large farms that each sold for more than $1 million.
The Springhurst Butter Factory was established in 1893 and built on the current site at 160 Anzac Rd in 1913.
Production stopped in 1968.
Paull & Scollard Landmark Corowa agent Brian O’Shea says the vendors have owned the building for 11 years and done extensive work to it.
The 1.41ha block features a function area, unit block and the main building with accommodation, a residence, which the owners lived in, and a toilet block.
There are two two-bedroom apartments, which are booked out starting at $135 per night.
“It’s well used as accommodation and there’s an old barn-type building where people have parties and weddings,” O’Shea says.
“Schools even hire it out for school camps.”
O’Shea says the coronavirus has lead to an increase in interest from city buyers looking for a tree change.
He says there have also been interest from people in the wine industry.
“With 3.5 acres (1.41ha), people have even talked about putting an RV (caravan) park there, people could park there as a base and travel to the wineries,” he says.
The property sits at the heart of northeast Victoria’s wine region, close to Beechworth and Rutherglen.
The Springhurst Butter Factory website said it was a lovely spot to sit back and unwind.
“The kids can feed the chooks or have a run around and play,” it reads.
“There are two units at the rear of the building with there own private garden area. There are also two large bunk rooms that can sleep 15 people.
“Bike hire is also available, as Springhurst Butter Factory is right in the middle of some great bike riding country.”
This article from The Herald Sun originally appeared as “Springhurst old butter factory a tasty country Victorian opportunity”.