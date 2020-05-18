Old Victorian butter factory whipped onto market

160 Anzac Rd, Springhurst is a tasty offering to hit the market.

Plenty of interest is churning for an old butter factory in country Victoria.

In Springhurst, a rural town 280km northeast of Melbourne, the heritage building is currently used as accommodation and a function centre.

It’s on the market with an $865,000-$950,000 price guide.

A sale within that range would make it one of the area’s priciest properties, behind three large farms that each sold for more than $1 million.

The Springhurst Butter Factory was established in 1893 and built on the current site at 160 Anzac Rd in 1913.