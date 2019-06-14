Old Kosovo Radio and TV store to switch off for good

The old Kosovo TV and Video repair shop is up for grabs.

It’s time for this long-running Fitzroy North shop to receive some finetuning after 50 years as a community go-to for repairing TVs and radios.

The Kosovo Radio and TV store at 75 Scotchmer St, Fitzroy North has been closed as a retailer for about 10 years, and is now on the market for $1.2-$1.28 million.

Jellis Craig agent Justin Mellar says the property has been in the family since the 1940s, and the business was started by the vendor’s father in the mid-1950s.

He says the family decided it was time to move the property on.

“There have been a couple of generations in the business, and the shop was passed on to the owner’s son, who is now in his retirement age,” Mellar says.

“It closed as a retailer, but they still run a business servicing audio visual equipment.

“The vendor used to live upstairs, and their niece is currently living there.”