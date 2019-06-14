Real commercial

Old Kosovo Radio and TV store to switch off for good

Adrian Ballantyne | 14 JUNE 2019
The old Kosovo TV and Video repair shop is up for grabs.
It’s time for this long-running Fitzroy North shop to receive some finetuning after 50 years as a community go-to for repairing TVs and radios.

The Kosovo Radio and TV store at 75 Scotchmer St, Fitzroy North has been closed as a retailer for about 10 years, and is now on the market for $1.2-$1.28 million.

Jellis Craig agent Justin Mellar says the property has been in the family since the 1940s, and the business was started by the vendor’s father in the mid-1950s.

He says the family decided it was time to move the property on.

“There have been a couple of generations in the business, and the shop was passed on to the owner’s son, who is now in his retirement age,” Mellar says.

The Kosovo Radio and TV store had been in operation since the mid-1950s.

“It closed as a retailer, but they still run a business servicing audio visual equipment.

“The vendor used to live upstairs, and their niece is currently living there.”

Inside the double-story Victorian terrace is the shopfront, kitchen, dining and separated living room.

The kitchen opens to the separate living area.

At the rear is a bathroom, bedroom and small garden, while two more bedrooms are upstairs.

Mellar says the interiors haven’t been done up in about 30 years, and are a project in waiting.

He adds that the locals know about the building, and appreciate its history.

The north-facing backyard.

“It’s interesting how these little pockets have changed. About 50 years ago, there was seven-to-eight little shops here, now this is the last one,” he says.

“I think the property opens itself up for someone to retain the shopfront for their own business, live in the property and extend down the track.

“I’d love it if the buyer held onto the facade and the signage, as it’s a pretty iconic shop.”

The property last sold for $393,330 in January 2011, according to CoreLogic.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Retirement kills the Kosovo Radio and TV store in Fitzroy North”.

