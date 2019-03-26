Fitzroy shop the Perfect Potion for Harry Potter fans

Get your fix of spells and magic inside this Fitzroy shop and residence.

With Melbourne gripped by Harry Potter fever as The Cursed Child leaves Princess Theatre audiences spellbound, this quirky inner northern shop could prove to be the right tonic to mundane muggle life.

A curious bright green building housing the ‘Perfect Potion’ store is up for grabs — straight out of the cobblestoned Diagon Alley, but on Fitzroy’s very own Brunswick St.

The two-storey property’s lower level houses the “aromatherapy alchemy” dealer, which stocks a combination of oils and skincare products that “nurtures the body, mind and spirit”.

There is no cupboard under the stairs of the shop and residence at No. 237.

But on about 160sqm of land, the two-bedroom property is set to sell for a few knuts, sickles and galleons, or $1.75-$1.925 million.

An office and storage space, courtyard and a double carport with up to four parking spaces — plenty of room for a few Flying Ford Anglias — are out the back.

On the first floor is the kitchen, living room and bedroom.

With a tram stop just outside the knight bus won’t be required while — subject to local muggle laws — there is the potential to extend for apartments.

According to CoreLogic data the bewitching residence last sold for $800,000 in November 2003.

