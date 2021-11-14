Old Belalie Hotel in SA’s Jamestown up for grabs mid reno

It’s tired and rundown but all this old outback pub needs is someone willing to pour their heart and soul into it to restore it to its former glory.

The Jamestown property, in SA’s Mid North region, known as Old Belalie Hotel has hit the market as a partially renovated project.

On a 1500sq m block at 36 to 40 Ayr St, it’s offering prospective buyers a range of opportunities to tap into.

Wardle Co. Real Estate agents James Wardle and Angus Barnden are selling the property.

They said in their listing many locals held fond memories of singing, dancing or enjoying the company of friends at the pub over the years.

“Renovations have commenced and this blank canvas presents an opportunity for the astute buyer …,” it reads.

“There is no heritage listing for this property, which gives the new owner the freedom to transform the shell of this beautiful historic character building into something new for them to enjoy.”

The two-storey stone building has 10 rooms with ensuite provisions, two of which are double and four are single rooms with shared amenities.

Its owners have already started renovating the building, which has so far included renewing most of the plumbing and better positioning the electricity into a central switchboard.

A new balustrade for the full length of the balcony, which cost $25,000, will also be included in the sale but the new owners will need to install it.

Mr Wardle and Mr Barnden said in the listing the building’s liquor licence, which has been temporarily placed under suspension, was available for the property as well if the new owners wanted it.

The property will go to auction at noon on December 17 unless it sells before then.