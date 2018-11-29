Old Armidale Courthouse a once-in-140-years opportunity

The historic Armidale Courthouse has hit the market in New South Wales for the first time in 140 years.

The heritage-listed gem at 100 Faulkner St will be sold via public auction onsite later this month.

More than a century old, the courthouse has a stunning facade and is a well-known landmark in the area, sitting on a large 2020sqm block. It is on the market after being replaced by the new courthouse in 2014.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The property is being sold as part of a long-term campaign by the state government to unlock capital for reinvestment.

“The main courthouse is one of Armidale’s oldest public buildings, dating back to circa 1860 and the sale of the property will enable this local heritage-listed site to be revitalised and reoccupied through its adaptive reuse,” according to a Property NSW spokesperson.

“The building is in a key, central location in Armidale’s CBD and features three main street frontages. The courtyard at the front of the building opens onto Beardy Street Mall. The property is easily accessible as it is located in close proximity to a car park, taxi rank and bus stop.”

The main courtroom is the largest space in the building and has been in use for more than a century.

The site is currently zoned B3, allowing for a range of uses including commercial, entertainment facilities or a hotel, subject to council approval.

There is also a Conservation Management Plan in place, providing guidelines to ensure the property’s future use is compatible with the building’s historical significance.

The sale is being handled by CI Australia’s Elan Zwick with Armidale First National Real Estate and is set to go under the hammer on December 17.

Potential buyers will likely have a desire to bring the unique building back to life, as well as help revitalise the Armidale CBD.