Office markets could see glut of space in post-COVID world

A glut of offices is expected in CBDs in a post-COVID world as more workers opt to work from home.

Corporate Australia is girding for an extended slowdown as it deals with lockdown restrictions in Melbourne, with the clampdown delaying the return-to-work plans of major businesses in the Victorian capital.

The lockdown of the central business district is expected to spill over with national implications for businesses that operate across Australia as they are unable to fully reopen Melbourne offices as planned.

The ANZ and NAB have their headquarters in Melbourne, as does BHP, insurer Medibank and infrastructure company Transurban, as well as a host of industry superannuation funds. Many companies had hoped to step up their operations in July as they deal with a recession and position for a subsequent recovery.

While landlords have prepared their offices many companies have made only staggered returns and some remain closed with analysts warning the Melbourne lockdown would also hit retail property with shopping centre owners again facing closures of major chains.

Retail property is most exposed and malls are expected to underperform due to store closures as more retailers follow the lead of Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments in shutting and foot traffic drops.

Stockbroker Jefferies estimates rent collection is running at only 20-30% in large malls over the June quarter and those that depend on discretionary spending, such as Chadstone co-owner Vicinity Centres, the operator of the local Westfield empire, the Scentre Group, as well as Highpoint owner the GPT Group, are most at risk.

