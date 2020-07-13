Office tenants call for continued rent relief

Office tenants are stepping up requests for rental relief as the coronavirus crisis drags out across parts of the nation, with the Australian Unity Office Fund giving an insight into the tough conditions.

Melbourne landlords have been hit by lockdowns of their properties and expect tougher ­negotiations with tenants as more are looking to cut space while ­vacancy rates rise as new towers started during the boom are ­completed.

Major office tower owners have so far collected almost all rents that are due and have fared reasonably well in the corona­virus crisis, with limited writedowns across their portfolios.

The Australian Unity-run trust is one of the first to give an update for the most recent period, disclosing that about 11% of tenants by gross income had enquired about rental relief.

Landlords told The Australian they have been hit hard by such requests from small businesses and operators of cafes and car parks.

Rent collections for April to June averaged about 92% and the company says its portfolio has been revalued with an estimated reduction of about $34.6 million on book value.