Oakleigh: Home of Warwick Capper’s ex-brothel on the market in Melbourne’s southeast

News
Alesha Capone
First published 13 June 2024, 1:00pm
Warwick Capper

Former VFL and AFL player Warwick Capper at the Oakleigh brothel he bought into during 2023. Picture: David Crosling.

The home of a brothel in Melbourne’s southeast that former AFL star Warwick Capper took over last year has entered the market with a $2.2m price tag.

The ex-Sydney Swan who appeared in television shows Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Apprentice Australia made headlines last year when he added the adult licensed premises, a tenant at 38 Westminster St, Oakleigh, to his commercial interests.

Capper planned to rename the venue from Westminster Secrets to Wizminster Secrets, in honour of his nickname “The Wiz”.

The colourful character has held several gigs since his 1991 retirement from a football career which saw him score 388 goals across 124 games while playing for two clubs, among them serving as a Gold Coast meter man alongside the state’s famous bikini-clad meter maids, starring in an X-rated film and posing for the erotic magazine Penthouse with ex-wife Joanne.

He’s also been a roadworker, barista and announced intentions to run opposite One Nation leader Pauline Hanson for the Queensland state parliament seat of Beaudesert but missed the deadline to register as a candidate for the 2009 election.

38 Westminster St, Oakleigh - for herald sun real estate

The property is set on 599sq m and has several car parks out the front.

Warwick Capper

Warwick Capper celebrates taking on the business, in December 2023. Picture: David Crosling.

25/04/1991. Warwick Capper flies over Michael Martyn (Mick Martyn). North Melbourne (Kangaroos) v Sydney Swans. Anzac Day. MCG during the Southern Stand redevelopment. Picture: BRUCE HOWARD. Neg: 910426/1-24 (21?)

In his footy days, Warwick Capper flies over Michael Martyn at a North Melbourne versus Sydney Swans match in 1991. Picture: Bruce Howard.

In April, Capper sold his share in the brothel to focus on his other business interests.

“I just had enough, I’ve got plenty of other things happening,” he told the Herald Sun.

This includes upcoming talks with streaming giant Netflix to potentially make a documentary or series based on his life.

The brothel, now operating under the name Cherry Tree Garden, has a three-year lease at the Oakleigh address with options to extend for nine further terms of three years each.

ASL Real Estate’s Jonathan Lan said the two-storey site was purpose-built as a brothel with six rooms featuring a shower.

The owner of almost three decades is selling the property which earns in $132,000 rent, plus GST, every year.

Warwick Capper

Warwick Capper dances around a pole at the Oakleigh venue. Picture: David Crosling.

38 Westminster St, Oakleigh - for herald sun real estate

The site is close to public transport and the Princes Highway.

38 Westminster St, Oakleigh - for herald sun real estate

The building was last sold in 1985, public records show.

Mr Lan said he had received a lot of calls about the brothel from mostly Melbourne-based buyers who would like the current tenant to stay on.

“There’s a number of investors showing genuine interest,” he said.

Apart from CCTV throughout the common areas, a security gate and entrance door with intercom, the Industrial 1-zoned building includes a locker room, staffroom, reception area and kitchen.

It has been recently renovated and repainted with new tiles and flooring installed.

