NZ company to build $100m Highton retirement village

A New Zealand healthcare firm has announced plans for a $100 million retirement village in Highton.

Ryman Healthcare becomes the latest firm to ride the boom in providing residential options for retirees in the region.

The company yesterday announced it intends to build the $100 million village on a 3.2ha site it has acquired at South Valley Rd, Highton.

The village would comprise a mix of independent living and assisted living apartments and an aged care centre.

It would likely cater for between 250 and 300 residents.

Residents would also have access to an indoor pool, hair and beauty salons, a bowling green and a movie theatre within the village.

Ryman Healthcare development manager Andrew Mitchell says the firm will consult residents before submitting plans for the village.

There is no date for the village to open at this time.

The Geelong village will be Ryman’s sixth project in Australia and the first outside Melbourne, Mitchell says.

“Geelong is a vibrant city with an ageing population and we think residents will like the concept of a resort-style village with a continuum of care,” he says.

“We know Geelong residents love the place and it will be great to be able to build them a retirement village so they can be cared for without having to move.”

“It’s in a great area and is handy to Waurn Ponds Shopping Centre.

“Our research shows there is a shortage of retirement living options in the area, and we think Geelong residents are going to love the idea of a Ryman village coming to town.’’

Ryman designs, builds and operates its villages itself.

The Highton project comes a week after the TLC Healthcare announced construction on what will become Victoria’s largest residential aged care home at Wallington is set to start in August.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “NZ firm Ryman Healthcare reveals $100m retirement village for Highton“.