Nuns collect $5m-plus in western Sydney priory sale

Urban sprawl in Sydney’s northwest has led to the sale of a priory – complete with its own chapel and 32-bedroom homestead – in a deal believed to be worth more than $5 million.

The 2ha property at 325 Garfield Rd, East Riverstone, is owned by the Tyburn Nuns, an order known for maintaining long periods of silence.

They purchased the land 34 years ago when it was once part of a semirural village, but now the site is located in the middle of rezoning precinct and opposite the Box Hill Town Centre.

Kate Lumby, from Lumby Hampson Real Estate, says the nuns decided to relocate to a larger estate in a quieter pocket of the Hawkesbury and put their priory up for sale.

She could not confirm the sale price or identify the purchasers of the property, but revealed it had proven a popular listing attracting 158 inquiries including a ‘plethora’ of religious orders as well as land bankers, investors and developers.