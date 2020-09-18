NSW Top 5: Own the old Balmain Tramway Substation

The Balmain Tramway Substation is currently converted into an office.

It might look a little plain from the outside, but step inside this the old Balmain Tramway Substation in Rozelle and you’ll know instantly why it’s seeing huge interest among commercial property investors.

More than 110 years old, the iconic building incorporates a modern, open plan office fitout with a number of original features such as internal gantry crane, exposed trusses and soaring ceilings.

The property at 10 Hancock St, spread over three levels and with 470sqm of internal space, is offered with vacant possession and while currently positioned as an office space, its residential zoning has agents spruiking its potential for conversion into a luxury four-bedroom home.

The once in a lifetime opportunity will go to auction on October 10.

Newtown site a huge drawcard

20-28 Munni Street, Newtown

Industrial and warehouse listings might have dominated New South Wales’ commercial property listings over the past week, but it was a prime development site in Sydney’s inner west that stole the show.

Industrial assets occupied five of the top 10 spots among the most viewed NSW properties of the week on Realcommercial.com.au, but many only had eyes for the Newtown site, primed for residential development.

The 622sqm site, just 4km south-west of the CBD, comes with DA approval for a development designed by award-winning studio Smart Design Studio, while agents are also highlighting an opportunity to lodge new plans for five torrens title terraces, in order to increase the property’s yield.

Located close to both Newtown and Erskineville stations, as well as parks and retail, the property is for sale via expressions of interest, which close on September 30.

Buyer found for Marrickville pizza place

208 Marrickville Road, Marrickville

It didn’t take long to find a customer for Marrickville’s former Oven Bake pizzeria.

The well-known property, which has a shop downstairs and a residence or office upstairs, sold just days after a flurry of interest saw it race into the top five commercial property listings in New South Wales.

Considered “food ready”, the 215sqm shop came with a grease trap, ventilation and cool room, along with separate access to a two-bedroom unit/office.

While its price has not been disclosed, it was listed for sale between $1.34 million and $1.56 million.

Half-finished factory included in Eastern Creek site

5 Peter Brock Drive, Eastern Creek

Finish the factory or building your own.

They’re the options at an Eastern Creek industrial site alongside the suburb’s iconic motorsport track, which will be auctioned next month.

The Peter Brock Drive property has a half-finished 2657sqm building on the 5381sqm block, which has significant exposure to passing traffic on the M4 Motorway and flexible industrial zoning that allows for a wide range of uses.

It will be auctioned on-site on Tuesday, October 13.

Band studio a hit with buyers

29 Carrington Road, Marrickville

A Marrickville building, home to a number of spaces utilised by bands and musicians, could soon be playing to a different tune after being snapped up by investors.

The freestanding industrial property on Carrington Rd was sold at auction for $1.97 million, having been marketed as an opportunity for an owner-occupier or passive investor.

Spanning 428sqm and with two car spaces, agents say the property is in need of a renovation.