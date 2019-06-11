NSW Government offloads vacant patch of Western Sydney land

An aerial shot of 20-22 Hume Highway, Warwick Farm, which sold at auction.

The NSW Government has offloaded vacant western Sydney land in a major sale, which could soon see more units sprout on a main road.

Only 600m to Warwick Farm station and less than 800m from Westfield Liverpool, the prime property at 20-22 Hume Highway recently sold at auction for $1.72 million, beating the reserve price.

Previously held by Roads and Maritime Services (RMS), the 1048sqm site with a 36m frontage piqued the interest of about 50 groups during the four-week marketing campaign.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

This led to hot auction action, according to the Ray White Commercial NSW team.

“This site was a hot commodity with six bidders, all of them active, competing to get their hands on what is a terrific opportunity for development, subject to council approval,” associate director Samuel Hadgelias says.

He says bidding opened at $850,000 and the hammer fell after a whopping 46 bids.

“The buyer from Belmore plans on making use of the site’s zoning and will look to turn the site into a new residential development,” Hadgelias says.

The property is nestled between two high density sites, each one housing apartment blocks. Two, three-bedroom dwelling once stood on the site.

In recent years, the RMS consulted the community regarding plans to add turning lanes to Hume Highway and widen parts of the adjoining thoroughfare, Bigge St, as part of a multimillion-dollar bid to reduce traffic congestion.

CoreLogic records reveal the RMS acquired a number of sites across both streets.

Close to a number of schools as well as Sydney Southwest Private Hospital, the undeveloped Hume Highway site attracted strong local interest when it hit the market last month.

Ray White Commercial NSW’s managing director Jeff Moxham says: “There’s no doubt there’s been a change in mood over the last couple of weeks in the commercial space, with the election result, potential APRA rate cuts and upcoming tax cuts all playing a significant role.”

The median unit price in Warwick Farm has risen 9.3% in the past three years to $462,500 — well below the Sydney median of $716,000.

This article from the Liverpool Leader originally appeared as “NSW Government offloads vacant western Sydney land for $1.72m”.