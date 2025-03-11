NSW government land up for sale earmarked for 350 homes

Three vacant parcels of NSW government-owned land have been released for sale through an expressions of interest campaign that authorities are hoping will encourage more housing development.

Property developers are being invited to submit proposals to develop the three lots in Sydney and The Central Coast, which are earmarked for new housing.

A NSW government statement revealed the sites could potentially deliver more than 350 homes, subject to development approval. They are currently zoned for low and medium-rise housing.

The land release was reported to be part of the NSW Government’s plan to “build a better NSW” with more homes and services.

Property and Development NSW (PDNSW) launched the expressions of interest campaign, seeking formal proposals to develop sites at Box Rd at Wakeley, Windsor Rd at Rouse Hill, and Sparks Rd at Wallarah, on The Central Coast.

An online valuation tool estimated the Rouse Hill site could be worth about $9m, but no official price guides have been released for that site or any of the other properties.

The properties have been identified as part of the government’s statewide property audit, which has so far identified sites capable of delivering 7,100 homes.

Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the program aimed to identify land sites with the potential for new housing.

“We need to ensure we are pulling every lever to address this housing crisis,” Mr Kamper said.

“We welcome submissions from experienced developers to deliver housing across these three sites at Wakeley, Rouse Hill and Wallarah.”

Property and Development NSW Chief Executive Officer Leon Walker said the expressions of interest campaign would close on April 23.

“We will assess developer submissions on the best options to deliver housing on these three sites,” Mr Walker said.

“The Government can’t solve the housing crisis on its own, so we are calling on the capability of the residential development sector to deploy its capacity in partnership with the government in respect to the three sites.

“Alongside this campaign, Property and Development NSW is continuing the important work of identifying and assessing additional surplus government-owned sites that can be repurposed to help deliver more housing supply across the state.”

The new release follows a NSW Government announcement of the sale of 11 “low yielding” properties in February. Those sites will go to auction in April.

Many of the sites had first been offered to Homes NSW and Landcom but were released to the public after these government owned groups rejected the sites.