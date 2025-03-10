‘Nothing like it’: New resort a car lover’s Nirvana

Black Rock Motor Resort is shaping up to be the ultimate destination for petrolhead enthusiasts looking to live out their fast and furious fantasies while also offering the opportunity to buy into luxury trackside real estate.

Nestled near Lake Macquarie NSW, Black Rock Motor Resort is currently constructing a $150 million gated community that’ll feature 64 luxury villas, a 30-room hotel, 16 cottages and a members-only lodge — all positioned at the centrepiece a 5.4km FIA Grade 2 circuit.

Tony Palmer, founder and CEO of Black Rock Motor Resort, said he was inspired to kickstart the project after seeing a gap in the motoring market down under, making this the first motorsport resort of its kind in Australia.

“I identified a growing trend among not just people who like racing, but also people who like collecting and driving fast cars, and not really having anywhere to use them other than traditional racetracks,” he said.

“I started to look around the world at what was happening in this space and there was a growing groundswell of driving resorts popping up. The first was in 2003 in Spain, a resort called Ascari, but there’s nothing like it in Australia — until now.”

The raceway real estate sits on the site of a former Lake Macquarie mine at the foot of Mount Sugarloaf 25km west of Newcastle.

It’s the first time in 70 years a mining licence has been relinquished in NSW and will serve as a blueprint for the future use of former mining land.

News Corp Australia can exclusively reveal construction on the first stage of the project is well underway, with the topsoil stripped to prepare for the 5.4km FIA-grade track.

“We’re sitting on a site that’s effectively got a 5.4 km cleared corridor for the track, so we’re stripped the topsoil and we’re down to subgrade,” Palmer told News Corp Australia.

“And we’ve got a prepared site ready to start building the northern aspect of the site with is the go-carts, the skidpan, out entry gate and our internal roads, we’re underway.”

The motor resort has seen strong demand for its real estate. In March 2024, 16 luxury villas were snapped up within months after being launched to the market.

Black Rock have confirmed more properties will hit the market later in the year once the second stage of the development begins.

Similar to resorts in Europe – such as the Ascari – villas will feature double-brick construction and double-glazed windows for enhanced acoustic insulation.

Additionally, each freehold villa will come with a two-bedroom layout and offer an open-plan living style that seamlessly blends with the surrounding natural landscape.

Beneath each villa includes a 100 sqm climate-controlled, fireproof lockup garage, providing secure storage for up to four cars.

According to Tony, the village-style residences has been planned and crafted to deliver a “world-class experience,” while offering owners exclusive access to the circuit.

“The facilities residents can expect when they buy a villa is a full time trackside cafe, a restaurant and the members lodge (which) will have a private dining room and private bar,” Tony explained.

“We’ve also got a gym, a spa, sauna and a 25 metre swimming pool. Villa owners will have all day access to skidpan and go kart sessions.”

If purchasing a villa isn’t for you, Black Rock also offers a club membership, providing luxury accommodation for holiday-makers.

Members will have access similar to that of villa owners, including the members-only lodge featuring 20 luxury rooms, a swimming pool, spa, sauna, fitness amenities, and an exclusive dining room overlooking the circuit’s final turn.

There is also additional family-friendly accommodation for non-members including a 30 room hotel and 16 individual cabins.

Once fully operational, Black Rock is also hoping to open its facilities to the public for corporate driving events catering up to 500 people.

Events will offer performance car driving experiences, where individuals can test-drive their dream sports cars, enjoy public track days, and participate in driver training courses, including L-plate and P-plate lessons.

The 5.4km track has been designed by F1 circuit designer Hermann Tilke of the Tilke Group, one of only four designer’s reconginsed by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and will include 23 turns, an 800m straight and an elevation change of 125m.

Tilke Group has previously be tasked with overhauling circuits including the Hockenheimring and Nürburgring in Europe as well as the Fuji Speedway in Japan.

“I cannot wait for the day until I can open the doors and invite people in so they can experience what we’ve built. This is about building something for the people who have always dreamt of this,” Tony Palmer said.

Black Rock expects to have cars on track in June 2026 but become a fully functional resort by June 2027.

