North Geelong freight depot delivers strong auction result

Investors are returning to the safety of property during the COVID-19 pandemic as five buyers contested an industrial complex at a North Geelong auction last week.

A mix of investors and owner-occupiers competed for the 3613sq m property at 11-13 Morgan St, North Geelong, which sold for $1.3 million.

Darcy Jarman, Geelong West agent Simon Jarman says bidding opened at $800,000 and quickly accelerated to $1 million, where two buyers — the investor and an owner-occupier — closed out the auction at $1.3 million.