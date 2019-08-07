Food wholesaler cleans up with North Geelong warehouse

A subsidiary of listed wholesale food service distributor BidFood has secured potential future premises for its Geelong operations in a deal speculated to be worth about $3 million.

The company emerged as the buyer for the 7000sqm industrial warehouse facility at 111-121 Mornington St, North Geelong.

Darcy Jarman selling agent Tim Darcy says the property is leased to Cleanaway, which is paying a net annual rental of more than $178,000, with a lease expiring in June, 2021.

“We’ve ended up selling it to a potential end-user, a subsidiary to BidFood, who are a food-related business, a public company out of Sydney,” Darcy says.

“With the growth of Geelong they needed to get into a higher grade level of amenity to what they’ve currently got in this region, so it has provided them with the opportunity to do so,” he says.

“There’s a lease in place until June 21, so they’ve bought it with a long-term view.”

The property has more than a 100m of frontage to Mornington St, which has easy access to the Princes Highway near Separation St.

The site contains two warehouses with a total building area measuring 3052sq m, plus a canopy of nearly 700sqm.

During the campaign Darcy put price expectations broadly between $2 million and $3 million.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Wholesale food service distributor licks lips over North Geelong warehouse site”.