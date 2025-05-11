No need to hedge your bets, this asset is a-maze-ing

It’s an opportunity that is almost never available.

And that’s not just in Tasmania; this property and business is a rarity in all of Australia.

The pitch is compelling: a tourism and family-friendly business with a sparkling new restaurant located in “a must-visit” location. And with expansion potential, too.

Welcome to Amaze Richmond.

Listed for sale with Ray White Commercial Tasmania, this 1.42ha property at No.13 Bridge St presents as a prime opportunity for an owner-occupier or an investor seeking a foot in the door of Tasmania’s growing tourism and hospitality sectors.

RWC Tasmania partner Tom Balcombe said in the past few years the owners had invested significantly in the property, establishing the new restaurant, cafe and expanding the maze.

“The diverse income streams — the dining space and maze — are fantastic facilities,” he said.

“The buyer demographics we expect to show interest in the property are people who wish to run the business themselves — and take it to the next level — or someone who sees the opportunity as attractive but would bring in a tenant to run Amaze.”

About a half-hour’s drive from Hobart, No.13 Bridge St has 80 car spaces, 625sq m of dining and function space with accessible access throughout, plus two mazes.

The Hedge Maze asks visitors to not only find their way in and out, but to also discover 31 native Tasmanian animals on their travels.

Then there’s Uppie’s Timber Maze — a different type of adventure.

It has codes to crack, a hidden tunnel, and a lookout with commanding views.

This maze is a bit more complex, with the wooden walls not giving away any hints as to which direction you might be facing.

The property, which is located at the entrance to this historic town, has an approved development application for a 381sq m commercial space.

Mr Balcombe said the owners had planned to use this area as a bakery. But, subject to approval, the next owner could take it in a different direction.

“It is zoned for commercial use. It could be a distillery, a bar, a brewery — the sky is the limit.

“Some base build work has been done already, including the slab, electrical and plumbing.”

As the home of Australia’s oldest bridge, alongside St Lukes Church, the historic goal, numerous Heritage-Listed homes, and award-winning vineyards and wineries throughout the Coal Valley, Richmond is often top of mind for tourists.

Mr Balcombe said the suburb is a destination that many tourists visit when travelling to Tasmania.

“It is on the must-see list for a lot of people,” he said.

“Especially in summer, Richmond is a busy place with strong foot traffic.”

No.13 Bridge St, Richmond is for sale with RWC Tasmania by expressions of interest, closing on May 22 at 4pm.