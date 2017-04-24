Nissan selling Melbourne headquarters

Japanase car manufacturer Nissan is selling its Melbourne headquarters after outgrowing the 11ha property in Dandenong South.

The Frankston-Dandenong Rd property houses the carmaker’s corporate office and warehousing operations has been placed on the market with Nissan reportedly outgrowing the site.

Spread over two titles, the property comprises a 2.68ha corner site that houses Nissan’s two-storey office, which has 4846sqm of lettable area, while the neighbouring site at 8-22 Quality Drive is home to three warehouses totalling 27,584sqm.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The warehouses also take in a self-contained training centre with an automotive workshop, spanning 2418sqm.

CBRE’s David Aiello and Stephen Adgemis have been appointed to sell the property on behalf of Nissan.

Adgemis says there is scope to use more of the property’s land, with Nissan currently utilising little more than a quarter.

“This substantial property offers the largest brownfield opportunity currently on offer in Melbourne’s south-east industrial market – a sector starved of serviced development sites, as well as owner occupier options over five hectares,” he says.

“With only 28% of the site utilised in its current form, there is a huge opportunity to further capitalise on its position through value-add or expansion possibilities.”

The property, which lies 5km south of the Dandenong CBD, is for sale through expressions of interest, which close on June 1.