Nhill’s storied Rintoule’s Union Hotel needs a new publican

Nhill’s historic Rintoule’s Union Hotel, once Victoria’s booziest country pub and with guest rooms late AFL legend Tom Hafey described as the best he’d seen, is up for sale.

Former Bulldogs great Doug Hawkins has also spent the night at the watering hole almost exactly between Adelaide and Melbourne, with other famous faces stopping in for a bite or a pint including comedians Dave Hughes and Shane Jacobson, Demons great Mark Jackson and then Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Christine Nixon.

The pub started off as a wooden structure in Kiata in 1879 and was shipped to Nhill in 1881.

It was bought by the Rintoule family, whose name is still on the building, in 1882 for £50 and was turned into the current double-storey brick build in 1910.

Historical records indicate that for a time last century it was Victoria’s booziest country pub, having paid the highest licensing fee in the state.

It also hosted the local doctor’s surgeon, with a plaque on the wall commemorating the fact, and had parking for 250 buggies as well as stalls for 100 horses.

Owner Mick Jesic said he’d put substantial effort into upgrading the pub, combining multiple rooms to provide larger accommodation with ensuites, and substantially renovating the kitchen and many other parts of the pub.

And his efforts have earned high praise over the years, with former Richmond footballer, AFL coach and Hall of Fame member Tom Hafey particularly impressed.

“He came here to stay for a night and I took him up to the rooms, and he was just standing there looking around,” Mr Jesic said.

“I thought something was wrong. Then he says, ‘Mick, I have been around and stayed in a lot of pubs, but I have never had accommodation like this’.”

The longtime publican previously owned Brunswick’s Union Hotel and bought the Nhill pub of the same name soon after seeing it for sale in the paper while having his morning coffee about 14 years ago.

“I wanted something for semi-retirement,” Mr Jesic said.

Given its lengthy history, he said he was occasionally asked if the pub had any spirits lingering.

“If there is a good looking girl, I tell them there is a ghost, I make up a bit of a story — and if they believe me I tell them more,” he said.

“But if they don’t, I admit there is none.”

Mr Jesic said the town’s residents were good, honest people, and even with patrons passing through it was common for locals to leave a wallet or some money on the bar. And if he ever pops away from the counter and a patron pours themself a drink in his absence, they pay when he gets back.

Westech Real Estate’s Joanne Perkins said the property, much like the rest of Nhill, was expected to attract interest from a mix of locals and buyers from as far as Geelong, Adelaide and Melbourne.

“The building is in absolutely beautiful condition,” Ms Perkins said.

The hotel features a public bar, bistro, function room, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a commercial kitchen and a bottle shop.

There are also residences for the manager and owner, 13 guest rooms with ensuites including a honeymoon suite with a spa, plus five additional guest rooms with a shared bathroom.

And for those particularly keen to sling suds, the 3334sq m property also comes with a laundromat.

Early feedback indicates it might sell for above $1.3m.

