Newcastle brothel up for rent at $73k a year

The site of a Newcastle brothel that claimed to be a “delicious house where desires are always fulfilled” has come up for lease after the long-term adult business using the premises closed its doors.

The licensed adult services building had previously been home to Madam P Adult Entertainment Club which, according to the listing, Madam P had been operating since the early 1990s.

The business’ lease came to an end and a lease is available for a new tenant at $73,000 a year, plus out goings and GST.

It comes amid reports that various on-site sex industry businesses have struggled in recent years due to Covid and the rise in online adult services.

MORE: ‘Grandparent economy’ reshaping property market

The brothel site now up for lease is located on Newcastle Road, was long established and a well known location, according to the listing.

“Madam Pleasure is a delicious house where desires are always fulfilled,” a website about the former business stated.

“A wonderful array of ladies from a diverse range of heritage are awaiting you. We offer outcalls and incalls.” The sign on the door of the building says “18+” and “walk ins welcome”.

Listing agent Jason Morris from Movable said a couple of parties had expressed interest in the site as adult services licenses were hard to attain.

MORE: Sydney’s north west hits new home price record

Steve Smith’s glam side hustle pays off big time

“We haven’t found a tenant yet, but a lot of the value is in the license,” he said.

“The property is set up for that so I think it would be hard for another business to come in,” he said.

The property includes three levels, with separate rooms, bathrooms and airconditioning in each room.

“It is equipped with all that is needed to start trading,” the listing states.

Mr Morris said there were still about eight or nine brothels in the Newcastle region, but this was the first one he had listed.

Businessman Milan Stamenkovic, the former owner of a multimillion-dollar brothel on the north shore, noted in previous reports that many licensed brothels were struggling due to competition from illegal massage parlours and online escort agencies.

“It can be hard,” he said. “In this industry, 20 per cent of the businesses make 80 per cent of the revenue.”

MORE: Alex Popov ‘masterpiece’ goes up for sale

Alan Jones makes an easy $1m

Sydney in danger of being city with ‘no grandkids’