New vegan supermarket up for sale in plant-based Newtown hub

A brand new inner city vegan supermarket has been described as the “perfect investment” in Newtown.

The 100 per cent plant-based store at 61 Enmore Rd, named Greens Super Market, is

part of a complex that will have a plant-based sushi train called Kimusabi Sushi and a hidden plant-based teppanyaki bar.

The property, built by the people behind plant-based eatery Vandal Taqueria in Newtown, has two secure new long-term tenancies and is owned by a private investor.

The supermarket is listed for sale through Miron Solomons and Harry Bui of Colliers and Zorick Toltsan of Ray White Commercial (DB).

“Situated in the heart of eclectic Newtown, this special offering is the perfect investment as it is underpinned by two new long-term tenancies in a densely populated hub of activity,” Mr Solomons said.

“The supermarket is an incredible new addition to the Newtown locale, with it adding to the already incredible mix of food and beverage options.

“It’s not often you see a new wide fronted freehold property come to market in this tightly held market location.”

Mr Toltsan said the popularity of Newtown was evident from the domestic and international investors still attracted to the region.

“The growth being experienced and current rates being achieved for both residential and commercial property place the suburb as one of the most desirable in Australia,” he said.

Above the supermarket is a leased three-bedroom apartment which has a net annual income of $290,000.

The property is close to the Enmore theatre, music venues and a vibrant night-life, along with Sydney University, UTS and the CBD.

Greens Super Market co-founder and head of procurement Peter Varvaressos said the popularity of their flagship restaurant Vandal Taqueria inspired the new supermarket.

“The idea behind Greens was to showcase, under one roof, Australia’s widest selection of plant-based products. By providing Sydney’s first one-stop shop, we are capturing this growing market,” he said.

“Every department that is available at a conventional supermarket, we have it. With one major

difference, consisting entirely of plant-based offerings, many of which are first-to-market. The

plant-based sector is evolving rapidly.

“Part of what makes Greens so special is that we have identified the gaps in the market and with our team of in-house chefs and custom-built manufacturing facility – have developed entirely new product lines exclusive to Greens – broadening the scope of what is available on our supermarket shelves.”

The property will go to auction on August 24 at 12pm.