Real commercial

New rooftop bar and restaurant coming to Hobart

News
News Corp Australia | 04 DECEMBER 2018
Melbourne-based developer Riverlee plans to build a restaurant and sky-bar on the 9th and 10th floor of the Shadforth building on Macquarie St.
Melbourne-based developer Riverlee plans to build a restaurant and sky-bar on the 9th and 10th floor of the Shadforth building on Macquarie St.

A rooftop bar and restaurant in Hobart’s CBD has been granted approval by the council.

The top of the Shadforth Financial Group building at Macquarie St will be converted into a restaurant and bar under a plan from Melbourne-based developer Riverlee.

The plan involves relocating the existing eighth-floor plant level to the 11th floor of the building and repurpose levels eight, nine and 10 for office space, a restaurant and mezzanine sky-bar.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Once complete the building will sit at 51m, an extra 4m from its present height.

Alderman Jeff Brisoce, who voted for the development, spoke in favour of the proposal at Monday night’s council meeting.

“The views will be fantastic,” he says.

The development was approved seven votes to four.

Related Articles

News

$15m buys you 12 floors in Hobart

$15m buys you 12 floors in Hobart

Inspiration & Style

Architect’s vision for Tasmanian floating hotel

Architect’s vision for Tasmanian floating hotel

News

Historic Hobart building breaks Tasmanian record

Historic Hobart building breaks Tasmanian record
Related Articles

News

$15m buys you 12 floors in Hobart

$15m buys you 12 floors in Hobart

Inspiration & Style

Architect’s vision for Tasmanian floating hotel

Architect’s vision for Tasmanian floating hotel

News

Historic Hobart building breaks Tasmanian record

Historic Hobart building breaks Tasmanian record
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.