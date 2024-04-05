New project to deliver 4000 homes to Sydney’s northwest

Plans have been submitted for an exciting project that will grow the vital Hills Showground Station precinct in Sydney’s north west.

Developer Deicorp has submitted a development application for the 873-dwelling East Showgrounds project in Sydney’s Hills District.

The proposed project sits aside Deicorp’s 430-unit Showground Village, which is under construction.

East Showgrounds is the largest lot at the Hills Showground Station and will make up 3500 sqm of public space including a new park.

Deicorp was appointed by Landcom and Sydney Metro to develop both sites, with plans for the East Showgrounds site being lodged with the Department of Planning and Environment.

“We have established a strong presence in Castle Hill and the Northwest with work nearing completion on our 272-apartment project in Ashford Avenue, and our 430-unit Hills Showground Village project already reaching podium level,” Deicorp’s Executive Manager, Rob Furolo said.

“Showground Precinct East will take the number of units being delivered in the area to nearly 1,600 apartments, all benefiting from convenient access to the Northwest Metro.

“This latest DA adds to the extensive pipeline of approved or currently under assessment applications that Deicorp has, which now stands at 3,945 apartments.

“Across our currently under construction projects, we are seeing strengthening buyer interest, with inquiries growing, and sales continuing to be positive,” said Mr Furolo.

“In February, we sold 106 apartments, which shows the underlying demand from buyers for apartments close to major transport stations, delivered by capable developers like Deicorp.” The Hills Showground Station Precinct, received concept approval in January 2021 and includes three development lots that will accommodate up to 1,620 dwellings, 13,490 sqm of commercial and retail space, new public open spaces and supporting infrastructure.

Hills Showground Village, will include a three-level 10,935 sqm retail podium with a supermarket, speciality shops, and commercial areas that will sit beneath four 20-level residential towers, and a public plaza linking the Metro Station with the rest of the precinct.

Construction is also underway on the 987-unit mixed-use Tallawong Village project opposite Tallawong Station on the Northwest Metro.

