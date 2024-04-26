New inner Sydney boutique hotel The Sarah goes up for sale

An opulent hotel in Sydney’s inner east called ‘The Sarah’ has hit the market with an $8m price guide.

Completed just 16 months ago, the new hotel at 255 Victoria St, Darlinghurst has been skilfully crafted by Alessi Design + Build and features a highly desirable eight-year lease to Urban Rest, who aim to redefine the accommodation space with their flexible and luxurious offerings.

The eight high end, completely bespoke guest suites feature quality fixtures and fittings, while there is also a rooftop terrace and ground floor cafe.

MORE:

Our favourite homes this week

Historic Art Deco site up for sale

The Colliers team of Matt Pontey and Joseph Lin have the exclusive listing.

“The local market has seen older accommodation assets brought to market, but this is the first time a brand new boutique hotel in the city fringe has been offered and with a long term lease of this nature, and as such it’s expected to be highly sought-after by investors who appreciate quality,” Mr Pontey said.

“It’s the perfect set and forget investment, with the comfort of an exceptional tenant. The local area

and demand for the accommodation is further underpinned by it being opposite St. Vincent’s

Hospital precinct, making it a highly coveted asset in the perfect location.”

“Tightly held markets like Darlinghurst are attracting notable interest from Asian capital, as the strong market fundamentals and desirable locale makes it a smart and safe investment,” Mr Lin added.

With street frontages to both Victoria Street and Hayden Place, it has easy access to surrounding transport options and the Sydney CBD.

Colliers Hotel Capital Markets report highlighted NSW as the favoured investment destination for offshore investors and dominated deal flow with over 50 per cent of total volume throughout 2023.

On top of this, pent up demand for travel projects for a strong and progressive recovery to pre-pandemic norms, with The Sarah a perfect entry level opportunity.