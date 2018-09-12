New hotel plans released for $60m Lenna of Hobart expansion

Artists impressions of the new Lenna Courtyard development application.

Revamped plans for a $60 million expansion at the site of the heritage-listed Lenna of Hobart hotel in Battery Point have been released.

The original designs, released in September last year included a new 85-room, six-star boutique hotel on the existing car park of the 1874 sandstone building, received 90 objections and sent the owners and developers back to the drawing board.

Project leader Dean Coleman says the revised design follows 12 months of discussions with council planners and feedback from local residents.

He says the new building will be 24m high, lower than what was originally put forward last year and 3.5m lower than the penthouse floor of the adjacent Lenna building.

He says it will also be significantly lower than the surrounding structures.

“As a result, we do not foresee any concerns in relation to height,” Coleman says.

The new design is smaller than the initial proposal and has 78 rooms and two penthouses — the four retail spaces on Salamanca Place have been retained as part of the revised plans.

“Importantly the revised design retains a strong focus on integrating the new hotel into the existing Lenna complex, activating the eastern end of Salamanca Place and improving access to the adjacent Princes Park,” Coleman says.

He says the owners, Lloyd and Jan Clark, love Lenna and their brief was to “respect and enhance” the existing site to produce a new hotel which complements the surrounding buildings.

“There is a distinct Salamanca Place view, a water view, a park view and a linkage to the existing Lenna buildings,” Coleman says.

The new designs will be advertised for two weeks before a development application is considered by the Hobart City Council.

If approved, construction would take about 18 months.

To view the designs and find out more information visit lennacourtyardhotel.com.au.

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “Hobart development: New pitch in Lenna of Hobart hotel’s $60m makeover”.