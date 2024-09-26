New Bunnings Stores Opening in Australia

In the last 12 months, Bunnings has opened new stores in Wonthaggi (VIC) and Noarlunga (SA). It has also expanded four of its existing stores including North Penrith and Lismore (NSW), Coburg (VIC) and Claremont (WA).

Later this year, Oxley (QLD) will receive a completely rebuilt store. In 2025 a much anticipated super-sized new store is scheduled to open in Frenchs Forest (NSW), while a new warehouse will open in Portland (VIC). Upgrades are also planned for Dubbo (NSW) and Noosaville (QLD).

Bunnings began life in Western Australia in 1886 when brothers, Arthur and Robert Bunning, recent immigrants from England, set up a sawmill, which they incorporated in 1909.

In the 1950s, Bunnings added building supplies to the existing timber business, expanded across Western Australia and became a public company.

From the late 1980s, Bunnings expanded nationally, acquiring competitors and swallowing up big names in hardware and building supplies including Alco Handyman, McEwans, Hardwarehouse, BBC Hardware and Building Supplies Warehouse.

Bunnings is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers Limited, one of Australia’s largest listed companies. It has become a household name across Australia, just as famous for its red hammer logo and iconic charity sausage sizzles as its hardware.

Bunnings has a targeted expansion plan, and each “warehouse” style store seems to be bigger and better than the last.

So where have Australia’s newest Bunnings stores opened? And where are Bunnings expected to open new stores soon?

Bunnings Oxley, QLD – Opening 2024

The Bunnings Oxley store was damaged by flooding in 2022, and a substantial amount of stock was destroyed. The store is currently closed while the existing building is demolished and completely rebuilt.

A new two-storey warehouse with an additional 4,250 sqm of floor space will be built on the site. Estimated to cost $60 million, the new Bunnings Oxley store will be set higher (above a ground floor car park) to make it flood-resilient. Flood doors will ensure the warehouse stays dry and only the car park will be inundated in a major flood event. It is due to open in 2024.

Details

Address: 32 Blunder Road Oxley QLD 4075

Opening date: 2024

Property size: an additional 4,250 square metres on the original store

Bunnings Frenchs Forest, NSW – Opening 2025

The highly anticipated new Bunnings at Frenchs Forest is due to open in 2025.

With a whopping five-storeys (three will be dedicated to the store, and two to car parking) plus a children’s playground, cafe and garden centre, the store is already big news.

Getting this project off the ground took many years. Several buildings on this prominent corner site (Allambie & Warringah Roads) have been demolished to make way for the $48 million warehouse. New traffic lights will be installed before it opens to allow customers to access a main entrance on Rodborough Road.

Details

Address: Rodborough Road, Frenchs Forest NSW

Opening date: 2025 TBC

Property size: 20,000 square metres

Property price: 2-6 and 8 Rodborough Road and 357-373 Warringah Road in Frenchs Forest were in 2017 for $32.5 million.

Bunnings Portland, VIC – Opening 2025

A new Bunnings warehouse is scheduled to open in 2025 in Portland, Victoria and locals are excited about the opportunities it will provide in this regional area. The store will feature 5,382 sqm of retail floorspace, generate jobs and stimulate the economy of this coastal growth town. Entry will be via New Street.

Details

Address: 68 Richardson Street, Portland VIC

Opening date: 2025 TBC

Property price: 68 Richardson Street Portland sold for $1,294,508 in 2022

Bunnings Noosaville, QLD – Opening 2025

In 2024, council approval was given to a new Bunnings Trade Centre to sit alongside the existing Bunnings store in Noosaville on the Sunshine Coast. The Bunnings Trade Centre will have separate access via Gateway Drive and its own car park.

Details

Address: Gateway Dr, Noosaville QLD 4566

Opening date: 2025 TBC

Bunnings Dubbo, NSW – Opening 2025 TBC

Bunnings made headlines in 2021 when it put in a DA to turn Dubbo’s old RAAF air base into a warehouse store then changed its mind and withdrew the DA. In 2023, Bunnings signed a construction contract for the upgrade of its existing Dubbo Warehouse in the central west NSW town. Works are anticipated to be completed in the 2025 financial year.

Details

Address: Corner Mitchell Highway & Sheraton Road Dubbo NSW 2830

Opening date: 2025 TBC

Bunnings Wonthaggi, VIC – Opened July 2023

In July 2023, Bunnings expanded its presence in Wonthaggi (130 km south east of Melbourne) with a new 9,000 sqm premises that cost $30 million. The new store features a cafe and playground, and sells a wide range of pet products, reflecting Bunnings expansion into this segment.

Bunnings has designed the Wonthaggi store to be green-friendly, and it features a major solar PV system, a 240,000-litre water tank for the nursery and energy-efficient heating, cooling, and LED lighting.

Bunnings’ previous Wonthaggi premises were reconfigured and leased as a lifestyle village.

Details

Address: Corner White Road & McKenzie Street Wonthaggi VIC 2995

Opening date: July 2023

Property size: 9,000 square metres

Bunnings Noarlunga, SA – Opened February 2024

In February 2024, Bunnings replaced its 24-year-old Noarlunga store in SA with a brand-new bigger and better warehouse that cost $37 million to build.

The new store adds an extra 1,400 square metres of retail space.

Store opening celebrations saw the Bunnings Noarlunga team provide hands-on DIY support to local community groups including the local hospital.

Details

Address: Corner Goldsmith Drive and, Jackson Pl, Noarlunga Centre SA 5168

Opening date: February 2024

Property size: 12,500 square metres

Bunnings Coburg, VIC – re-opened September 2023

In September 2023, the Bunnings Coburg store in Melbourne’s inner northern suburbs received an upgrade and refit. The store is located in the Lincoln Mills Homemaker Centre.

Details

Address: 64-96 Gaffney St, Coburg VIC 3058

Opening date: September 2023

Bunnings Claremont, WA – re-opened October 2023

Bunnings Claremont is a smaller format Perth store that is leased within the Charter Hall-owned old Bayview Shopping Centre. A revamp of Bunnings Claremont was completed in October 2023.

Details

Address: 303 Stirling Hwy, Claremont WA 6010

Opening date: October 2023

Property size: 5,000 square metres

Bunnings North Penrith, NSW – re-opened December 2023

Bunnings North Penrith store in outer Western Sydney was recently refitted, with construction officially ending in December 2023.

The $4 million facelift included improvements to the timber trade sales area and garden centre and saw an extra 3,000 sqm added to the existing store.

Details

Address: 2166 Castlereagh Rd, Penrith NSW 2750

Opening date: December 2023

Property size: an additional 3,000 square metres

Bunnings Lismore, NSW – re-opened December 2023

When Lismore in the Northern Rivers of NSW suffered its devastating floods, Bunnings Lismore was also affected, closing for the best part of six months in 2022.

A year later, the company announced a bigger, better store expansion was coming, with an additional 2800 sqm of retail space added to the current store alongside more parking. The improvements were completed in December 2023.

Details

Address: 2 Bruxner Highway South Lismore NSW 2480

Opening date: December 2023

Property size: an additional 2,800 square metres

Current Bunnings in Australia

Bunnings has over 387 stores and more than 53,000 employees across the country.

The greatest number of stores are located in NSW, followed by Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, South Australia, the ACT and the Northern Territory (where there are just three stores).

What Bunnings looks for when opening a new store

As the Bunnings website states, Bunnings “has an extensive portfolio of both leasehold and freehold properties across Australia and New Zealand” and is “continuing to acquire suitable sites for new stores in both metropolitan and regional locations”.

A typical Bunnings store is around 8,000 square metres, but some “destination” stores run to double that, at over 17,000 square metres.

With a commitment to sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025, to help work towards its target of net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, Bunnings is also heavily invested in sustainability initiatives like installing PV systems to generate its own electricity.

The company also has a strong focus on in-store accessibility, particularly for their newer stores. They offer accessible parking, sensory maps, train staff in sign language, and most stores are also set up to offer accessible toilets, as well as baby change tables.

Bunnings is owned by Wesfarmers who also own Coles and Kmart.

