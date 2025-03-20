New Aussie city to get mysterious ‘Sky Ring’

Australia’s first new city in 100 years will include a park the size of three football fields with a “sky ring”, the NSW government has announced.

The open space, set be known as Central Park, will be part of the government’s vision for Bradfield City Centre, which will service the “Aerotropolis” near the coming Western Sydney Airport.

Set to open with the Bradfield Metro Station, the 2Ha park will welcome visitors arriving to the city through bus and the Western Sydney Airport line currently under construction.

A release from the Bradfield Development Authority revealed Central Park will provide green, open space for workers, residents, and visitors to gather, play, and relax.

It will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Dharug people and will include a Sky Ring.

The development authority said the Sky Ring would be “celebrating, protecting and focusing on the sky while providing shelter, directing rainwater, and supporting misting water technology systems”.

The government has yet to report what the sky installation will cost.

More than 550 mature trees and 70,000 species of native plants will create a green oasis with public art, active learning, and gathering spaces. The design also features a multi-generational interwoven play area and a Gathering Green for major community events.

Bradfield Development Authority CEO Ken Morrison said the park would create a “green anchor” for the new city centre.

“In the future thousands of people will pour out of the metro station directly into Central Park, which will become a gathering spot for people to live, work, and play for generations to come,” he said.

With the design now approved, a construction partner will be appointed to deliver the park.

This follows significant progress in Bradfield City Centre, with the approval of the Bradfield City Centre Master Plan in 2024 and the recent opening of the First Building, housing Stage 1 of the Advanced Manufacturing Readiness Facility (AMRF).

The NSW Government has invested more than $1 billion to kickstart Bradfield City Centre, providing the early commercial buildings, infrastructure, and services needed to unlock billions in private development that will create more than 10,000 new homes and 20,000 new jobs.

