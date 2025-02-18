New $70m Tarneit shopping centre revealed: retailers set to boost property, retail and lifestyle

A major new retail destination is set to shake up Melbourne’s booming west, with The Grove Shopping Centre confirmed as a $70m investment that will bring big-name retailers to Tarneit.

The 8,000 sq m complex will be developed by Empire Properties in partnership with Frasers Property, with construction kicking off later this year and completion slated for early 2027.

The Grove will feature a 4,000 sq m full-line Woolworths supermarket alongside 20 specialty retailers, including Chemist Warehouse, Anytime Fitness, a greengrocer, bakery, and pizza restaurant.

A Saltwater Swim School, fast-food outlets like Hungry Jack’s and Red Rooster, and a service station and car wash will be positioned across Bethany Rd, with pedestrian-friendly links connecting the two precincts.

Empire Properties director Nick Masalkovski said the shopping centre was designed with a community-first approach.

“Our goal is to create spaces where people can congregate, interact, and truly feel at home,” Mr Masalkovski said.

Mr Masalkovski said the swim school’s inclusion was a response to strong demand for it at local shopping centres.

“Mothers often use the time while their children are in lessons to shop or grab a coffee,” he said.

“Given this demand, we’re also in discussions with Bluefit Swim School for other sites in the west, building on the success of their launch at our Truganina Central centre.”

Beyond retail, The Grove is part of a broader 167-ha masterplanned community, which will eventually house 2,600 families.

More than 1,800 residents already call the area home, and demand for schools, parks, and local services continues to rise.

Nearby Karwan Primary School opened in 2023, while Brinbeal Secondary College welcomed students in early 2024.

The Dianella Community Centre, which hosts maternal and child health services, a kindergarten, and meeting spaces, sits within walking distance to the centre.

A new Riverside Park with an adventure playground, basketball court, and picnic facilities, will be delivered alongside the shopping centre, strengthening its role as a lifestyle precinct rather than just a retail destination.

Frasers Property’s development director Kranish Reddy said the project aligned with the company’s commitment to creating walkable, sustainable neighbourhoods.

“The Grove Shopping Centre plays a key role in this by reducing the need for residents to travel long distances for their daily needs,” Mr Reddy said.

“This helps lower emissions and fosters a more sustainable, walkable community.”

Public transport links will also enhance accessibility to the centre with the 182 bus route servicing the centre and connecting it to Tarneit West Station.

The Grove is part of Tarneit’s rapid transformation, with significant infrastructure and property investment flowing into the area.

Land sales at The Grove are already 80 per cent sold, with blocks ranging from 275sq m to 512sq m, priced between $314,500 and $485,900.

Resident Faran Qaiser said the community’s focus on parks and green spaces was a major drawcard.

“The Grove has fantastic parks – both my kids love it,” Mr Qaiser said.

“They are just really great parks where you can just leave your kids and don’t worry about them while they play.”

