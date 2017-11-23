New $350m sports hub coming to Victoria’s surf coast

Victoria’s surf coast is set to welcome a new $350m sporting facility.

Plans for a $350 million sports training, accommodation and tourism facility on Victoria’s surf coast have been unveiled, with Multiplex winning preferred builder status.

Specialist sports developer Proleisure is set to manage the project while EY is developing the business case, with the project expected to be funded through private capital and state and federal government infrastructure funding. The commercial manager is MediaCom Sport & Entertainment.

The backers hope to start construction by mid-2018 and expect to finalise the business case and send it to the Victorian government in the next few weeks.

The Cape Otway Road Australia project will include four and five-star accommodation for athletes and tourists, retail, a tourism precinct, a wave pool and an organic farm to supply top restaurants on-site.

Sporting fields for AFL, soccer, rugby, cricket and tennis plus facilities for swimming, gymnastics, running and cycling will feature.

The 240ha development south of Lake Modewarre of low-rise, sustainable buildings is tipped to create more than 1000 jobs in construction and 500 ongoing roles on completion.

MediaCom Sport & Entertainment chair Jane Ratcliffe says Australia needs a state-of-the-art facility that can match and surpass global rivals, as countries including China, Singapore and Malaysia are developing new sporting facilities.

“Undertaking this project will ensure that Australia’s athletes, training facilities, people, culture and cutting-edge sport science are cemented in their rightful position as the most revered on the global stage,” Ratcliffe says.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.