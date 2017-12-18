New $20m retreat planned for Tasman Peninsula

An artist’s impression of the lodge planned for the Tasman Peninsula.

James and Hayley Baillie have secured a foothold in southeast Tasmania, announcing plans to build a $20 million lodge on the Tasman Peninsula, in a major boost to the nation’s luxury lodge sector.

The new Tasman Peninsula property known as Remarkable Lodge, to be developed near Port Arthur, adds to the Baillies’ portfolio including Capella Lodge on Lord Howe Island, Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island and Longitude 131° at Uluru-Kata Tjuta.

The Crescent Bay site is about 75 minutes from Hobart and the 20-suite lodge is expected to be completed by 2020.

Positioned on a headland, with views extending to Tasman Island, the 43ha privately owned property adjoins the Tasman National Park.

Tasmanian architects Stuart Tanner and Craig Rosevear have designed a contemporary wing-shaped retreat for the dramatic coastal landscape using stone, wood and concrete.

Each suite will have views of the Tasman Sea and wilderness that attracts sea eagles, albatross, cormorants, and peregrine falcons.

Work has already begun to fine tune the lodge’s design and guest experience concepts and will continue next year.

The Tasmanian government will spend $1 million on infrastructure for the project, which will allow more visitors access to the Tasman Peninsula, Baillie says.

He says Remarkable Lodge will provide a welcome boost to the local and regional economies. “We see a fabulous opportunity to harness Tasmania’s already thriving food and beverage offering including fine wines, island beers, small-batch whiskies and gins, as well as fabulous produce including cheeses, oysters, seafood and beef,” he says.

The Lodge’s Great Room will be the hub of guest activity, and includes a guest-only restaurant and bar, open fire and terrace. A bunker-style retreat with dedicated spa and indoor-outdoor swimming pool will be positioned below. Visits by water to Port Arthur will be among activities at the retreat.

The lodge will create tourism jobs directly related to the lodge and support local tour operators, food and beverage producers, building suppliers and tradesmen, interior designers and local artists.

Construction is expected to start in 2019.

