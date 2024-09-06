New $1b precinct to transform popular region of Sydney

One of five planned buildings in a $1 billion student precinct in southeast Sydney has been launched in what promises to be a transformative project for the region.

Developer Scape said the aim was to create Sydney’s “first university precinct”, stretching from Kensington to Kingsford.

Collectively known as KEKI, the five buildings will provide homes for over 1,600 students within walking distance of the University of NSW and National Institute of Dramatic Art.

Scape, Australia’s largest owner and operator of student-accommodation, revealed that the project was worth about $1 billion and will be completed by 2026.

In addition to the student housing, the precinct will feature public art, green spaces and 3,900 sqm of retail and commercial leasing space.

The first building, known as Scape Kingsford and located at 9 Bunnerong Rd, will include 381 units for students across 15 storeys.

The units will range from 17-30sqm. Rates will vary from $600-$900 per week inclusive of bills, Wi-Fi and access to programs and events.

Subsequent Scape releases will include “Lachlan”, with 523 units, “Kensington”, with 365 units, “Todman” with 203 and “Ascot” with 152.

Scape CEO Anouk Darling said the project was a milestone for the area and the culmination of a long process of collaboration with the local community.

“Our aim is to create a space where students and local residents feel a strong sense of belonging and pride,” Ms Darling said.

“We’ve been working closely with the Kingsford and Kensington communities to ensure that this precinct reflects the needs and aspirations of those who live here.

“It’s our hope that Scape Kingsford, and the entire precinct, will serve as a bridge between living, learning, and leisure, creating a harmonious environment where everyone feels welcome.”

Designed by PTW Architects, Scape Kingsford’s 381 student homes will be fully furnished. The building will include study areas, a rooftop terrace, and communal spaces.

Simon Parsons, Practice Leader at PTW, said the vision for Scape Kingsford was to create a space that reflected the energy and character of nearby Anzac Parade.

“We wanted to design a building that is both contemporary and respectful of the area’s rich history, using materials and design elements that echo the heritage of the community,” he said.

“The building is itself a clear indicator of the rapidly evolving character of this significant Sydney precinct.”

Local artists, including First Nations artist Noni Cragg, contributed to the project, bringing cultural and natural elements into the urban environment.