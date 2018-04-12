Never mind the kebab…buy your own kebab shop

Searches to buy and lease commercial property continued to slow last week as South Australia became the third state to implement a lockdown.

There are times in life when nothing hits the spot like a doner kebab — and then there are times in life when it seems like a good idea to buy a kebab shop.

If you’re erring towards the latter, you could be in luck — with one of Sydney’s hottest kebab shops hitting the market.

The Oxford St property is currently home to a popular kebab shop downstairs and an IT company upstairs — but you may have to cut back on the extra homus to afford it — with the three-storey building in Darlinghurst on the market for $4.2 million.

Right next door to The Courthouse Hotel and looking over Flinders St intersection, the shop at 185 Oxford St is on the market for the first time in 16 years, according to CoreLogic.

The shop has a heritage facade and rear lane access.

Selling agent Anthony Khoury of Khoury & Partners — Parramatta, says the listing has attracted a lot of interest from investors and individuals.

“It’s in a really good location with great frontage onto Oxford St,” Khoury says.

“It’s got the best traffic flow and there is a bus stop right out front.”

Khoury says the property would make for a great restaurant downstairs and continued office space upstairs.

“It’s got really nice timber floors, high ceilings and natural light,” he says.

No. 247 Oxford St was the last commercial building to sell on the same street.

The two-storey building was snapped in March this year for $1.365 million.

This article from The Daily Telegraph first appeared as “Shop on Oxford St is on the market for $4.2 million”.