Neil Perry promises to ‘bring to life’ world-class neighbourhood restaurant in Double Bay

Neil Perry is opening a new restaurant as the anchor tenant at the new Pallas House Sydney project in Double Bay, promising to “bring to life” a world-class neighbourhood restaurant.

Having quit Rockpool Dining Group as culinary director in July — he’d sold the mainly city-based steak houses to Quadrant Private Equity for $60m in 2016 — this is the first fresh project for the famous chef.

And he’s very upbeat about moving to an area that he believes has a great future in the wake of the coronavirus.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Pallas House team,” Perry said.

“I think we all have one goal and that is to add incredible value to Double Bay.”

Boutique developer Fortis, which expects to complete construction of Pallas House at 30-36 Bay Street in April, is also excited to have Perry signed up at the 419sqm space for an initial 10-year term. The restaurant is still to be named.

Fortis director Charles Mellick said: “We are confident that with Perry as our anchor tenant, Pallas House Sydney will go on to become an iconic landmark at the heart of Double Bay’s resurgence.”

Designed by Caon Studios and ACME & Co, the restaurant will seat 128 diners indoors with 50 more outside.

Mellick said the venue would present a memorable Australian dining experience that Double Bay residents, workers and visitors could enjoy through the day and night.

Pallas House Sydney has already leased out all of the retail space available in the four-level development.

Two of the other tenants are another restaurant by chef Damien Monley in another 108sqm ground-floor space and Tony Denny will have his Central Real property development office on level two.

The landmark corner site was purchased in 2019 and redeveloped for $12 million.

Two additional levels were added to the iconic building as part of an internal and external refurbishment of the building and facade. The top two floors will be used as office space for Pallas Group, which includes both Fortis and Pallas Capital.