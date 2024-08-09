National treasure: The Lodge on Elizabeth needs a new custodian

THERE are only a few Hobart homes as large, elegant and historically significant as this one on Elizabeth St.

With its heritage, scale and location, Melbourne Lodge provides a look back into Tasmania’s past, while also offering opportunities for the future.

In a prized corner position, the 1829 building measures over 850sq m and offers a 1295sq m block just minutes from the centre of the CBD.

Harcourts Hobart property representative, Mark Weaver, expects the property will be purchased by a commercially-minded buyer.

“There is a lease at the moment, but it will be finished when the property is sold,” he said. “The next owner could run their own bed-and-breakfast, they could put a leaseholder in, or perhaps some buyers will see it as a large and stately family home.

“With its size and level of luxury, it could be a wonderful multi-generational home.

“A combination of these types of buyers have inquired about it. Mostly, interstate-based buyers.

“There is growing momentum for people to look at commercial opportunities in our city, with all of the capital projects that are coming — the university and the proposed stadium. It has put us on the radar for mainlanders.

“And to me, given all that the property offers, the price is excellent.”

Melbourne Lodge is one of Tasmania’s oldest residences, constructed by convicts around 1829.

This sandstone mansion was built for John Stracey, the colony’s first auctioneer, but soon began a new life as a private boys school.

The Warwick St wing was added in 1835 to help expand the school’s accommodation.

George Salier purchased the property and again made renovations and additions to house his large family of 14 children and numerous servants.

He and his wife Harriett lived out their entire lives in their luxury home, and when Mr Salier passed, one time Tasmanian Premier Adye Douglas, became the new custodian, before the property resumed its educational links to become the Hobart Ladies College.

In 1992, a major renovation project was completed, and Melbourne Lodge began its new life as a boutique hotel.

This theme has been continued by its current owners, with The Lodge on Elizabeth currently being operated as a Heritage bed and breakfast facility.

The building features an entry hall, large living spaces, decorative fireplaces, soaring ceilings, stunning refurbished timber floors, and chandeliers.

The ground floor accommodation comprises 10 large bedrooms, each with its own ensuite.

There are three master bedrooms upstairs, all with granite laden spa ensuites.

The basement offers a huge storage space, carparking, and a glimpse of the past in its exposed sandstone convict bricks.

The Lodge on Elizabeth is listed with the National Trust.

No.249 Elizabeth St, North Hobart is priced at “Offers over $2.75m”.