National plumbing company takes over vacant warehouse after 5 years

A Burleigh Heads warehouse which stood vacant for more than five years was snapped up by a national plumbing company for $4.65m.

The owner of the 1532 sqm commercial property at 13 Ramly Dr had left it empty rather than take on a tenant, according to marketing agent Jared Johnson, of Harcourts Coastal Commercial.

He finally made the decision to take the property to auction, but the buyer was secured before it went under the hammer.

MORE NEWS

Block judge’s $6m house could be yours for $15

Latest release of Jewel apartments hits the market

‘Landmark address’ going under the hammer

It was sold to Cook’s Plumbing, a Sydney-based business with an expanding Queensland footprint.

Mr Johson said vacant warehouses of its size were “rare as hen’s teeth”.

“The owner had built it himself when he had a rug supply business,” he said.

“He could have got $250,000 a year in rental income, but he didn’t want to take on a tenant.”

The freehold building had a floor area of 810 sqm and was located in the industrial precinct of Burleigh Heads.