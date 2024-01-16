Nate Myles’ mum Janet Evans’ ‘live, work, swim’ legacy for sale

She’s taught tens of thousands of Queenslanders to swim, and now Janet Evans – mother of NRL legend Nate Myles – is keen to pass on her swimming legacy come cyclones or high water.

The local Cairns region legend who first began learn to swim coaching straight out of school in 1976 – listed her Janet Evans Swim School freehold home-based business site for sale just days before Cyclone Jasper ripped through north Queensland.

The property at 110 Pease Street, Manoora, withstood the disaster test, with no damage or flooding on site, and is expected to go to auction this month via her real estate agent Tony Williamson of Harcourts Property Centre.

MORE: The Qld properties bought and sold by celebs in 2023

How mum and dad investors can ease the housing crisis

Revealed: Qld’s 50 cheapest streets, and 50 most expensive

She said cyclone Jasper was tragic for many families, and counts herself fortunate that her current home – a farm outside of Cairns – only saw fields flooded, not the main house itself.

“We were completely underwater – not our house as it’s built on high ground – but the farm was under. We were only cut off for a day and the water has receded fairly quickly.”

She said her son and family members couldn’t get to them for the first two days during the storm, but managed to get through on Christmas Eve.

“They arrived on Sunday just before the airport closed and they stayed in Cairns for two nights,” she said. “I just hope that everybody’s recovered from this disaster event. It’s been pretty tragic for a lot of homes.”

“Cairns is a great place to live, a great place to visit and we’re obviously going to need everybody to come back and support us again.”

For Ms Evans the hunt is now on in earnest for a new owner for her town property – the swim school house at Manoora.

“I really am hoping somebody with as much passion for it as I had takes over. It’s a great opportunity for someone young to get stuck in. Honestly, you can make a very considerable income out of it. It enabled me to do everything I wanted to do for my family.”

In her 47 year career, she’s estimated to have taught about 25,000 people to swim, with her passion seeing her even build her own training pool in the backyard of the Manoora property.

“I started in 1976 in Cairns first in the swimming pool with my father. He was head coach at St Augustine swimming pool, and he needed a learn to swim teacher. I was 17, just finished school and I did not like office work at all. I started doing learn to swim at different pools around our area.”

SEE THE LATEST PROPTRACK HOME PRICE INDEX

“In 1994 I took over the Gordonvale swimming pool as the leasee until 2005 when the council took over the pools again. Then I bought my house in Pease Street. I upgraded the pool that was there and started learn to swim classes from there as well as coaching at St Augustine school pool.”

The property at 110 Pease Street, Manoora, is on a massive 948sq m block with parking for 10 vehicles and a three-bedroom house, with three bathrooms. Her agent Mr Williamson described it as “the ultimate package – a long standing and highly profitable home-based swimming school, attached to a quality residence at a highly sought after address”.

He said the home based business could be easily managed by an individual or couple, with the premises holding Cairns Regional Council approval for swimming lessons.

The pool is under cover and heated, with off street parking and full bathroom facilities, and financial figures of the business were available upon request.

”The added bonus is the well appointed low set family home with three spacious bedrooms as well as a home office. The front deck provides the perfect space to enjoy a morning cuppa that leads through to this character filled home with high ceilings, polished timber floors and spacious living areas,” is how he listed it.

“Your galley style kitchen has good storage, great benchspace, a dishwasher and a good sized gas cooktop. Better still, there is an internal laundry and full bathroom with bath tub.”

Ms Evans said “I’m 65 next birthday. I love my work. I love the kids. It’s just time.”

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON X