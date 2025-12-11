Mum-and-dad property investors turn to Thirsty Camel, Domino’s

Pizza joints and bottle shops are on the menu as Victorian mum-and-dad property investors serve up $1m offers for fast food and convenience offerings instead of housing.

A Domino’s, Barber Kingdom and Thirsty Camel were among the latest purchases made by private buyers through Burgess Rawson’s in-room auctions at Crown Casino this week, with agents reporting more families and first time investors entering the commercial market.

Burgess Rawson from CBRE senior director Matthew Wright said many small investors who previously relied on residential property were now reconsidering their portfolios due to higher holding costs and increased compliance requirements.

“People who have held residential investments for years are now considering commercial options,” Mr Wright said.

“They want predictable income and clarity around the lease.”

He said enquiry for the Clyde properties reflected demand for established tenants in high-growth suburbs, where population increases support consistent daily trade and lower vacancy rates.

All three properties were in the sub-$2m range, regarded as accessible entry points for private buyers shifting away from traditional rental homes.

Mr Wright said confidence among Victorian commercial buyers had remained steady throughout 2025, when long leases and essential-service tenants were in place.

“There is confidence among investors when secure, long-term leases are available,” he said.

The Burgess Rawson senior director said investors were reviewing their residential holdings due to higher land tax, rising insurance premiums and the cost of maintaining older rental properties.

“Commercial leases, provided clearer allocations of outgoings and steadier income streams,” Mr Wright said.

Fast-food and childcare assets also drew interest from Melbourne participants, continuing a pattern seen all year in which investors prioritised tenants with consistent trading irrespective of broader economic conditions.

Mr Wright said the behaviour among mum-and-dad investors indicates a wider shift in Victoria toward income-driven strategies, rather than the capital-growth focus that has historically shaped investment decisions.

