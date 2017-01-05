Most-viewed property goes up in flames

The property at Biddaddaba in Queensland was burnt in a fire in late December.

The future of the most popular property on Realcommercial last year – a farm and palatial home in regional Queensland – remains unclear after fire ravaged the mansion just days after Christmas.

A fire tore through the property known as “Wirraway”, at 351 Armstrong Rd, Biddaddabba, in the early hours of December 28, significantly damaging the house.

Agents for the property, which was ranked as the most viewed listing on realcommercial.com.au in 2016, confirmed about 50% of the home was damaged in the blaze.

Local media reported the house’s occupant was woken by a smoke alarm and escaped unharmed. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with investigations still ongoing.

“Wirraway”, situated in Queensland’s Scenic Rim region, about an hour from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast, was yet to be sold after hitting the market last year, with its price tag tipped to nudge $20 million.

Expressions of interest were being sought for the 565ha farm, which included a stunning 1250sqm, four-bedroom colonial homestead and two three-bedroom guesthouses.

The main residence featured a large ballroom, private cinema, library, office, wine cellar and tasting room, fully equipped gym, 30m heated pool, a pool pavilion and a four-car garage.

The property also has a private airstrip with two hangars, as well as a tennis court. Its land is considered ripe for a variety of farming uses, with improved pasture and irrigation, cattle facilities, multiple bores and dams and extensive underground mains.