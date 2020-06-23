Most-viewed properties: Future Melbourne Woolworths site a beacon for searchers

A prominent Burke Rd site was picked up by Woolworths and Time & Place.

Commercial property seekers are casting their net wide as the market continues its rebound, with a diverse spread of asset classes featuring among Australia’s most-viewed properties.

While the site of a future Woolworths in Melbourne’s inner east was number one for search activity on realcommercial.com.au over the past week, in other states it was industrial assets, hotels, bulky goods showrooms, offices and retail that led the way.

And in further promising signs, REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee says recent weeks have seen a major lift in the number of overseas buyers searching for Australian commercial property, with industrial in particular in their sights.

“Overseas search has increased dramatically recently,” Conisbee says.

“It’s no surprise that industrial is sitting at number one amongst overseas search.”

Here are the top properties across each state:

VIC – OFFICE SITE SELLS TO WOOLWORTHS

173 Burke Rd, Glen Iris

News of a new supermarket in Melbourne’s inner suburbs saw a deluge of traffic to the site’s listing, driving it all the way to number one nationally.

Woolworths will build a new supermarket at the Glen Iris site (top), which is currently a prominent office building occupied predominantly by biscuit maker Arnott’s.

The 4305sq m landholding at was purchased by Woolworths in partnership with Melbourne-based developer Time & Place.

The property sold for an undisclosed sum.

NSW – BLUE GOOSE A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

2 Casino Road, Junction Hill

Could you see yourself owning and operating a bustling regional pub?

Sporting a price tag of just $410,000 plus GST, at Junction Hill’s Blue Goose Hotel you’re not alone, with the property now under offer after becoming NSW’s number one property online last week.

“I think it’s that idea of having a pub or hotel as your own business,” Conisbee says.

“$410,000 is not a big outlay, so it would be attractive to a lot of people.”

The property and business, which closed recently due to COVID-19 restrictions, has a bar, bistro with commercial kitchen, manager’s residence, four motel rooms and a beer garden.

With the owners looking for a quick sale, agents say the price was less than the current land valuation alone.

SA – THEBARTON SITE RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT

1 Bennett Street, Thebarton

Developers are almost certainly behind a surge in interest for a property in Adelaide’s inner city, which was the most viewed in South Australia.

Only 5km from the CBD, the vacant former industrial site features an 870sqm lot that has scope industrial/commercial businesses and also residential development.

The site is also in close proximity to a number of public transport routes, the Royal Adelaide Hospital, River Torrens and the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

QLD – FORMER ‘INTERNATIONAL INTERIORS’ SHOWROOM CREATES A STIR

Lots 1 & 2, 106 Queen Street, Southport

A week after jumping into Queensland’s top five properties on realcommercial.com.au, a prime corner building at one of the Gold Coast’s busiest intersections has reached number one.

The former home of International Interiors in Southport has seen a flurry of demand, with its auction now just over a week away.

The vacant, freestanding 985sqm building sits at the corner of Ferry Rd and is surrounded by major tenants including Ferry Road Markets, Shell, Hungry Jacks, KFC and Porsche.

It occupies a 1527sqm block and includes 23 car parks.

WA – FORMER PERTH NIGHTCLUB

434 William Street, Perth

The former home of Perth nightclub Tetsuo could be yours to usher into a new era.

While the property’s two ground floor tenancies are leased, offering an instant income for an investor, the upstairs nightclub space remain a blank canvas that could be easily converted to other uses.

Featuring more than 12 metres of street frontage, the property occupies a 486sqm site with 757sqm of total floorspace, and currently generates $27,503 in annual income.

Tetsuo is understood to have closed less than a year after it opened in 2017.

TAS – AN OFFICE OR YOUR HOME?

4 Warwick Street, Hobart

The option to occupy or invest in this Hobart property presents a decision for buyers: is its best use as an office or as a residential home?

The building, a short distance from the city’s CBD, is zoned for ‘urban mixed use’, but potential buyers could be eyeing the substantial land size, with an included car park pushing the block to 521sqm.

The property, which attracted more views than any other in Tasmania over the past week, is priced at $795,000 plus GST.

ACT – $2.3 MILLION FOR FYSHWICK WAREHOUSE

32 Kembla Street, Fyshwick

Listed for sale for the first time in 15 years, this Fyshwick factory continues a strong run for industrial assets in Canberra, and is one of three Fyshwick properties to feature in the territory’s top 10 list.

Featuring 1052sqm of space across a ground floor showroom, warehouse and upstairs office, the property is being offered for $2.3 million plus GST.

It comes with vacant possession, with the potential also to occupy part of the building and lease out the rest.

NT – A DARWIN RESTAURANT FOR $95,000

20 West Lane, Darwin City

Its listing might say “coming soon”, but potential operators are already nibbling at the Magic Wok restaurant in the heart of Darwin.

The longstanding Asian eatery is touted as an easy operation with low staff requirements, as well as strong local and tourist patronage.

The 223sqm space includes a kitchen and bar fitout, along with the potential to expand to outdoor dining.