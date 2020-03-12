Most-viewed properties: Could this former Darwin sports bar be yours?

If you’re into pubs and retail, you’re clearly not alone in Australia’s commercial property market.

Licensed venues and retail properties have dominated this week’s most-viewed listings on Realcommercial, with a number of new entrants already grabbing their share of attention early in their campaigns.

Here are the top properties of the week for each state.

WA – Mitchell Hall Hotel holds strong

41 Tudhoe Street, Wagin

With both the pub and its business on the market for just $445,000, this WA hotel captured plenty of hearts over the past week, making it the most viewed commercial property in the country.

The heritage-listed hotel Mitchell Hall Hotel, built in 1895 and about 225km south-east of Perth, includes the pub, 21 accomodation rooms, a commercial kitchen, a fully self-contained four-bedroom owners residence and an attached two-bedroom apartment.

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning and operating a country pub, here’s your chance.

ACT – Chisholm Village

42 Halley Street, Chisholm

It’s rare to see Canberra shopping centres on the market, so it’s little surprise that interest has been high in Chisholm Village, after the Coles-anchored shopping hub was put on the market.

REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee says smaller retail hubs are continuing to perform well on the commercial market.

“Those high-convenience neighbourhood centres always tend to do very well,” Ms Conisbee says.

“Coles and Woolworths are doing quite well at the moment as a result of Coronavirus, so it’s not surprising to see interest here in a centre anchored by a Coles.”

NSW – Art studio or something more?

2 Frenchs Lane, Summer Hill

This Summer Hill warehouse space presents as a blank canvas for a potential new operator, developer or investor.

Previously used as a creative art studio, the property suits any number of uses, with its flexible B6 zoning giving the potential for more levels to be added on the 300sqm site.

Conisbee says the property’s development potential, as well as its prime location in Sydney’s inner west, gave it significant appeal.

“I can see why this one would attract a lot of interest,” she says.

“It’s in a desirable and highly developed suburb and with those planning allowances it makes it quite appealing. Plus the space itself is quite attractive.”

NT – Globies Sports Bar

97 Mitchell Street, Darwin

Could you be the person to revive the former Globies Sports Bar and hostel in Darwin?

Or are you a developer looking to take the site in a new direction?

Positioned alongside the Darwin Entertainment Centre, the property is right in the heart of the Darwin CBD and comes with a $4.3 million price tag.

VIC – Historic Williamstown Hotel

Stags Head Hotel, 39 Cecil Street

Continuing the pub theme, the historic Stags Head Hotel in upmarket Williamstown topped Victoria’s weekly property list.

A local icon for well over a century, the two-level period building incorporates a bar, bistro, accommodation and beer garden, and is being sold with a solid lease in place.

QLD – Theatre on top again

Princess Theatre, 8 Annerley Road, Woolloongabba

For the third week in a row, Woollonngabba’s historic Princess Theatre has found itself on top of Queensland’s most-viewed properties.

Given the property’s stunning facade, its incredible condition and the fact it remains tenanted by an events company, the asset continues to be a winner with potential investors throughout its expressions of interest campaign.

SA – Bank on this investment

46 Liverpool Street, Port Lincoln

Classified as a retail investment, the Westpac branch at Port Lincoln was South Australia’s number one property over the past week, proving that banks continue to be viewed as rock solid investment stock.

Leased to Westpac until mid-2022 and with a five-year right of renewal, the property is in the heart of Port Lincoln’s CBD and earns annual rent of $143,500.

Conisbee says many retail streams are continuing to perform well, despite negative headlines.

“There’s been a real retail theme in recent weeks, which is interesting as we’ve seen the announcement of Kikki K closing and there’s quite a bit of distress in the industry, but there’s still that investor interest that keeps rolling through.”

“Investors still really see it as a great place to invest.”

TAS – National Park by name and location

National Park Hotel, 2366 Gordon River Road

If getting away from it all and beginning a new adventure sounds like something you’d be up for, Tasmania’s National Park Hotel could be just the ticket.

The hotel, located in a town quite literally called National Park, offers its originally 1920 building with a bistro, bar, bottle shop, dining facilities, accommodation with eight rooms, outside entertainment areas and a manager’s residence.

The property is being offered along with the business, as Tasmanian commercial property and tourism enjoys a surge in popularity.