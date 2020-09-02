Most-viewed: Operate your own readymade brewery

The leasehold at Cavalier Brewing is on the market.

Operating a microbrewery is many a a beer lover’s dream, so when one comes along in need of a new brewer, you’d better be quick.

The chance to operate a boutique brewery at Derrimut in Victoria is attracting huge interest online, with the property the most viewed of the week on Realcommercial.com.au.

While it’s only the leasehold and not the property itself that is on the market, that hasn’t deterred potential buyers, who have flocked to the listing at 2 Derrimut St in droves.

Located just 20 minutes from Melbourne CBD, the impressive brewery is fully operational and ready to churn out craft beer.

The leasehold is for sale for $1.25 million and comes fully kitted out with everything from bottling lines to labelling equipment. It can produce up to one million litres of booze per year.

The brewery, set up in two warehouses, was custom built by the founders and its western suburbs location means it’s just minutes away from several major roads.

Also included in the $1.25 million leasehold is a bar and function space that can hold up to 100 people, along with an office area and storage space.

Wondering which commercial property was most popular in your home state last week? Here are the other top listings on Realcommercial.com.au.

NSW: BARE BONES DRAWS BIG INTEREST IN SURRY HILLS

51-55 Reservoir Street, Surry Hills

What becomes of this Surry Hills building is up to you.

All but gutted on the inside, the chance to secure a blank canvas with vacant possession in a highly coveted pocket of inner-city Sydney is already a huge hit with potential buyers and developers.

Positioned on a 271sqm block of land, the corner property could be a home office, design or creative studio or any number of other commercial spaces.

It is set for auction at 10am on Tuesday, September 15.

SA: FUTURE DEVELOPMENT SITE AN ARMCHAIR RIDE

270 Angas Street, Adelaide

Home to a business selling posture-focused chairs, it’s as a development site that this Adelaide property is proving most comfortable.

Offering an 893sqm block with three street frontages, the property in the heart of the city currently comprises a single-level showroom, rear workshop and on-site parking, along with a separate retail tenancy delivering a holding income.

With Capital City Zoning, it could be developed up to 53 metres, subject to council approval.

The site is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on September 17.

QLD: BP SERVO PUMPED FOR SECOND WEEK

134-136 Blackstone Road, Silkstone

A BP at Silkstone, south-west of Brisbane, has topped Queensland’s listings for the second week running, with service stations continuing to see major demand.

Featuring a strong lease covenant, the property is tenanted to a BP operator until 2030, with another four five-year options, while an accompanying mechanical workshop makes up 5.6% of the property’s rental income and is on a five-year lease, expiring in September 2024.

Both leases have fixed 3% annual increases, with the property currently returning $283,570. Agents are anticipating a yield of around 6.25%.

WA: CHILDCARE IN FOCUS AGAIN

3033 Albany Highway, Kelmscott

Long leases and continuing strong market conditions for childcare centres are driving potential buyers to a new facility at Kelmscott.

The state-of-the-art centre had almost double the number of views of any other commercial property in Western Australia over the past week, with investors drawn to its 15-year lease to Insight Early Learning with 20 years of options, as well as its strong location.

The property is within a five-minute drive of 10 primary schools, is licensed for 110 places and returned $330,000 per annum plus GST, with 3% annual rent increases.

TAS: PRIME CBD BUILDING

71 Murray Street, Hobart

A range of opportunities present at this Hobart CBD building, which is partly tenanted but is being sold predominantly with vacant possession.

Set over four levels and partly refurbished, the property lends itself to a multitude of uses, having been utilised in recent years for retail, office, medical and storage.

Sitting on a 298sqm site, it has 1192sqm of floorspace and will be sold through expressions of interest, which close on September 24.

NT: BIDS COME IN FOR INDUSTRIAL UNIT

51/12 Charlton Court, Woolner

It’s a good time be the owner of an industrial unit in the Northern Territory.

Small storage sheds and factories continue to top the list of most-viewed commercial properties in the territory, and it’s no different this week, with a 162sqm unit at Woolner receiving more than double the number of views on Realcommercial than any other.

The strata warehouse unit includes two partitioned offices, a large work/storage area with roller door access, mezzanine storage, amenities including a kitchenette and bathroom.

Offered with vacant possession, the property is current for sale through Openn Negotiation, with the current bid sitting at $120,500.

ACT: A SMALL SLICE OF A-GRADE OFFICE

59 Wentworth, Kingston

Canberra businesses seeking a new corporate office environment need look no further than this space within a major building at Kingston.

The office available to purchase measures 124sqm and comes with three parking spaces, along with shared use of the ground floor courtyard and a communal rooftop garden.

With a lease in place until December this year, the purchaser will avoid paying GST or stamp duty on the property by buying before then.