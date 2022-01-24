Mornington Peninsula’s biggest boatshed listed at Dromana beach for $700,000

The Mornington Peninsula’s biggest boatshed is expected to make a $700,000 splash as it tests the water this summer.

At about three times the size of a typical beach box along the beaches of Port Phillip Bay, the Dromana property is big enough to house a small fishing boat with a canopy, four dinghies, multiple kayaks and paddleboards.

But there’s a catch to the waterfront address: the next owner has to continue running the longstanding boat hire business from it.

Hocking Stuart Belle Property director Adam Alexander said the council would require the next owners of Boatshed 179 to be local ratepayers, and to continue to run the boat hire business from the site.

“We are selling the building with the equipment, it’s what you see is what you get,” Mr Alexander said.

“Though the next owner might seek to give it a refresh.”

The property, which has a slipway to get boats to the water, last sold for $600,000 in 2017.

But with an application to operate a cafe from the site pending with the Mornington Peninsula Shire, while it should sell in the $700,000 range this year — that figure could be much higher in the future.

“It is possible this could be a multimillion-dollar site in a couple of years’ time,” Mr Alexander said.

He added he was getting about 30 calls a day about the unusual listing, many of them from holiday-home owners looking at it as a potential relaxed summer lifestyle gig.

While the current owners struggled to open the space due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the prior owners earned about $20,000 a season over the summer months.

Mr Alexander noted there was no obligation to operate the boat hire outside of summer, meaning there was some scope for private enjoyment away from the peninsula’s peak periods.

