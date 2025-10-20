Mornington Peninsula chicken farm with 51,000 bird capacity up for grabs

A Mornington Peninsula poultry farm packed with upside potential is on the market, offering buyers a golden opportunity to live, work and play.

Set on a 4.05ha landholding, 60 Hunts Road, Tuerong includes a fully operational three-shed poultry farm and a three bedroom home.

With an asking price of $2.8 million to $3 million, sales agent James McKarell from Raine and Horne Land Victoria said the farm offered more than just commercial potential.

“It’s been a long-time family retreat, offering a unique blend of productivity and tranquillity,” he said.

“Paired with ongoing land value growth in the region, this property offers a compelling combination of commercial performance and long-term capital gain.”

Mr McKarell said the farm represented a rare chance to own a high-performing agribusiness in one of Australia’s leading poultry-producing regions.

“With excellent access to Melbourne markets and established poultry contracts, it offers a strategic position for both immediate income and long-term growth,” he said.

Poultry farming was well established across the Mornington Peninsula and Gippsland, Mr McKarell said, and the region was known for producing premium chicken and eggs for both domestic and export markets.

The acreage has been owned by Greg and Sheila Patterson since 2015, and they have listed the farm for sale to downsize and transition into retirement on a non-farming acreage.

Mr McKarell said the couple have gradually scaled back operations—creating a rare opportunity for a new family or agribusiness buyer to take the reins.

“With much of the infrastructure in place and significant capacity ready to be reactivated, the property is perfectly positioned for its next chapter under fresh ownership,” he said.

“The farm operates under contract with Scolexia Grower, which has remained Greg and Sheila’s preferred supplier throughout their time on the property.

“The company has supported their evolving lifestyle by offering flexible production quotas that aligned with their shift toward semi-retirement, while still achieving outstanding results—including an exceptionally low mortality rate of under 1%, reflecting strong animal welfare and management practices.”

The new owners have the option to remain with Scolexia Grower, or they could find a larger and higher yielding company, Mr McKarell said.

Mrs Patterson said the farm’s contract with Scolexia was specifically for the Chinese market.

The farm comprises three purpose-built sheds that can house up to 51,000 birds per 16-week cycle, with two full production cycles run each year.

Mr McKarell said there was potential to increase this to three 16 week cycles, which could create a full-time business.

There is a 6000 litre LPG gas tank supplying both the residence and farming operations, and water infrastructure includes a 76,000 litre and a 20,000 litre filtered water system for the house, as well as two 26,000 litre tanks feeding the sheds from a bore.

Sheds are secured by an electric fence and the farm includes open paddocks with sheep and cattle, which Mr McKarell said offered the option for diversification into mixed farming or agistment.

According to the Australian Chicken Meat Federation (ACMF) – the peak council for participants in the chicken meat industry – the Australian chicken meat industry contributes an estimated gross value of production (2022-23) of $3.9 billion, and an estimated retail value of more than $8 billion.

The ACMF states the industry provides the most popular source of animal protein to Australian consumers, with annual per capita consumption of chicken meat of approximately 50kg per person.