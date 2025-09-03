Mornington factory turned $2m designer man cave

A Mornington warehouse transformed into the ultimate man cave has hit the market, with a $2.1m-$2.3m price guide.

The peninsula property at 19 Fuji Cres spans 508sq m and boasts a bar, fireplace and Harley-ready workshop.

The venue was turned from a stock-standard factory into a “dream factory” with luxury features.

All of its custom fit-out from the polished concrete floors to the four-post hoist will stay with the sale.

Inside, the warehouse features a full designer bar framed by exposed brick, with leather lounges and pendant lighting creating a moody atmosphere.

Nichols Crowder Mornington agent Tom Crowder described the Harley Davidson-themed garage and showroom-style workshop as a haven for cars, motorcycles and entertaining.

“Most warehouses are simply four walls and a roller door,” Mr Crowder said.

“Here you’ve got a lifestyle destination disguised as an industrial asset, the seller has created a man cave where you can park your car, head straight to the lounge, pour a drink at the bar or sit fireside.

“The level of finish and atmosphere make it incomparable to anything else on the market.”

Mr Crowder said the owner, who comes from a building background, set out to build what he called his “dream factory”.

“It started life as a plain factory, but he wanted somewhere to house his cars and bikes with absolute style,” he said.

“He invested heavily into the design, and it’s a one-off transformation, not just a renovation, but a full re-imagining of what a warehouse can be.”

The Nichols Crowder Mornington agent said enquiry has come from a mix of acreage owners looking for a second base for their collections and apartment residents along the Esplanade in Mornington who lack space for multiple vehicles.

“Typically they’ve been forced to store their cars further up the line in Moorabbin,” Mr Crowder said.

“This warehouse gives them a local, bespoke alternative, and it comes with a lifestyle component you won’t find elsewhere.”

The property also includes a 117sq m mezzanine, eight on-site car parks, secure fencing with electric gates, and a rear yard overlooking local sports ovals.

Mr Crowder said in all his years he hadn’t seen a warehouse of this calibre on the Mornington Peninsula.

“It’s genuinely unique,” he said.

“For a passionate car collector or enthusiast, it’s tailor-made.”

