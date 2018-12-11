Real commercial

Moose Toys owner gives ‘Nobby’s Outlook’ a new lease on life

Jessica Brown | 11 DECEMBER 2018
After the renovation, which has transformed Nobby’s Outlook into ‘Nalu’.
After the renovation, which has transformed Nobby's Outlook into 'Nalu'.

A rundown Miami holiday resort has been restored to its former glory in a move that is tipped to change the face of the suburb.

Nobby’s Outlook resort on Marine Pde has opened its doors under the new name Nalu following the year-long multimillion-dollar redevelopment.

Melbourne-based co-chief executive of Moose Toys, Paul Solomon, was behind the makeover.

He was the mystery buyer who snapped up the prime beachfront landholding at auction in September last year for $23.75 million.

The dilapidated Nobby’s Outlook resort before its makeover.

He was familiar with the area after dropping $25 million in 2016 on a mega mansion just up the road.

Solomon says the renovation of Nobby’s Outlook was designed to restore the building to its former “glamorous glory”.

The resort offers two and three-bedroom apartments for holiday and long-term rental. Residents are already moving in just in time for Christmas.

Letting agent Andrew Henderson, the principal at John Henderson Professionals Mermaid Beach, says the renovation has given the apartments a modern edge.

Nobby's Outlook Gold Coast

The pool and entertainment area before the renovation.

Nobby's Outlook

After the renovation.

“The decor of the apartments is exactly what you would expect from a modern, beachfront apartment complex in one of the Gold Coast’s most exclusive suburbs,’’ he says.

“Simply put, the apartments are excellent.”

“People have always flocked to (the) Miami area for the sun, surf and holiday resort feel, and now many lucky Gold Coasters will be able to live here in what are effectively new apartments.”

The 7284sqm property has four two-level buildings surrounding the resort’s central entertainment area, which includes two pools and barbecues.

Nobby's Outlook

The apartments’ interiors have a much more modern style.

Its sale last year ended a long-running saga to sell the property, with owners fielding developer offers since the 1980s.

Sunland offered $40 million for the property seven years ago but one owner held out and the deal was abandoned.

It prompted the building’s body corporate to successfully seek a court order from the Queensland District Court to abolish the community titles scheme to make way for a sale.

This article from the Gold Coast Bulletin originally appeared as “Nobby’s Outlook resort restored to its ‘glamorous glory’”.

