Million-dollar man cave project launched on the Gold Coast

A boutique development on the Gold Coast is taking the popular man cave concept to the next level, offering upscale commercial units with a million dollar-plus price tag.

The recently launched Bedros on Bailey project at Southport comprises 38 industrial spaces ranging in size from 66 to 176sq m, along with 22 car parking spaces.

Units are priced from $399,000 to $1.048m, with an average buy-in of $700,000.

Bedros on Bailey is the first project delivered by JV2B Pty Ltd, a partnership between Gold Coast business identity Damian Hall, who also owns the Super Butcher group and Sanctuary Early Learning Adventure, with Troy and Krisanne Watkins, of PCA Ground Engineering.

Mr Hall said the units suited cashed-up penthouse owners in search of space to store their classic cars or prized wine collection.

But beyond their storage capacities, the project was designed to suit the Gold Coast’s emerging entrepreneurial class, Mr Hall said.

“I’ve seen the Gold Coast go from a working class, to quite an aspirational city over the last ten years so I’ve designed this space to fit within that vision,” Mr Hall said.

“That entrepreneurial shift grew through Covid as more people decided to move on from being an employee to having their own ventures that were within their passion space.

“They are shooting for the stars, and that requires a really vibrant, modern sort of workspace,” he said.

Harcourts Coastal Commercial agents Brandon Johnson and Hudson Kaddatz sold the 4,682sq m site for $6m in December, and have launched off-the-plan sales for the new project, which are expected to total about $30m. The property at 5 Bailey Cres was the former site of Bargain Auto Spares.

“It took us about 12 months to find this site, because inner-city commercial land is hard to come by, but we were really looking for a well-connected site,” Mr Hall said.

“Not everyone wants to be in a high-rise and they certainly don’t want to be in an industrial area out the back of nowhere and so we are developing a really modern and flexible space for a wide range of users.”

Mr Johnson said about a dozen units were on hold for prospective buyers within days of the project launching.

Interested buyers included social media influencers, creative agencies, photographers and fitness professionals, as well as downsizing apartment owners wanting to house their caravan or trailer.

“There is a massive demand for industrial property at the moment — the sector is hugely under-stocked,” Mr Johnson said.

“We’re moving on from the man cave or she shed label because these are a lot more versatile.

“While absolutely owners can work on their classic cars in there, due to the nature of the complex it’s not going to be a mechanic workshop by any means,” he said.

Standout features included quality European-inspired design, state-of-the-art security and a central location just four minutes’ drive from the Smith St Motorway.

Buyers were able to customise many aspects of their unit design, from the size of the mezzanine to the style of the tapware.

“Each of the spaces has an abundance of natural light, high ceilings and premium finishes,” Mr Johnson said.

Construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2023.