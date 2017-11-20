Mystery surrounds Doyalson Wyee RSL’s $2.5m land buy

The site at 120 Pacific Highway, Doyalson, purchased by the Doyalson RSL.

A huge 10ha parcel in Doyalson was recently purchased by the Doyalson Wyee RSL for $2.5 million, although the plans for the site cannot be disclosed by the club at this stage.

Sold by Raine and Horne Lake Munmorah agent Tony Sinclair, 120 Pacific Highway Doyalson was previously owned by Pacific Hydroponics, and according to Mr Sinclair, the business will continue to maintain their current crops and stay on as tenants.

Marketing contact for the Doylo, Scott Purcell, says that he is unable to divulge on future plans for the land.

“An opportunity came up for us to buy, but the committee haven’t decided what it will be used for at this stage. It will depend on council.”

The parcel is zoned as RU6 land under the Wyong Local Environment Plan 2013. It’s currently defined as ‘transition’ land, which at present allows small-scale agricultural use, plus some types of residential home, subject to consent.

The Doylo is owned by its members, so financial decisions would be made by its board of directors.

Started by 11 foundation members in July 1958, Doyalson — Wyee RSL is now ‘well in excess of 18,000 members’ according to the club’s website.

The land parcel also includes a three-bedroom house, two greenhouses at 7800sq m combined, a processing shed/workshop at 421sqm, boiler irrigation shed at 80sqm, an office block, two cool rooms and a toilet block.

This article from the Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate was originally published as “The Doyalson Wyee RSL have bought local land for $2.5 million”.