Merivale magnate: How Justin Hemmes restored portfolio to former glory

When Sydney pub baron and hotelier Justin Hemmes turns 50 in August this year, he will have accrued a commercial and residential fortune over $1.2bn.

Heir to the Merivale fortune, Hemmes has spent almost 15 years buying and investing in a significant number of pubs, hotels and restaurants across NSW and Victoria.

Hemmes’ father John was a Dutch-Indonesian migrant who first settled in New Zealand before migrating to Australia in 1952.

The company would be founded five years later, named after his mother Merivale Hemmes – initially starting business as a fashion store in 1959 in Castlereagh St.

The first hospitality property to be acquired was the Angel Hotel building in Pitt St, which was transformed into a multi-level retail outlet with an espresso bar in 1970.

Both Merivale and John Hemmes made headlines in 1975 by reportedly buying The Hermitage in Vaucluse – the first mansion in the country to sell for one million dollars.

The last Merivale fashion outlet closed in 1996, with the company moving to strictly hospitality based businesses in the early 90s and was worth an estimated $500m.

Justin Hemmes wouldn’t become a known figure in Sydney’s hospitality industry until 2008, where he purchased and opened the $150m Ivy complex on George St.

In 2015 alone, Hemmes spent millions buying venues such as the Paddington Arms, Trumps Tavern Newtown, the Coogee Bay Hotel and the Newport Arms.

This brought his empire to 27 bars, 12 restaurants and six hotels.

Hemmes went on another pandemic pub-buying spree in 2021, spending a total of 37.5m purchasing both the Cheeky Monkey’s in Byron Bay and Norton’s Irish Pub in Leichhardt, as well as buying the Duke of Gloucester Hotel in Randwick for $32m in November the year prior.

As of the time of writing in February 2023, this has shifted to eight pubs, 10 bars, 16 restaurants, and six event venues or retail stores.

Prior to the pandemic, the company boasted ownership of over 70 venues – however a number closed their doors in March 2020 and never reopened.

Hemmes also expanded his portfolio by purchasing a petrol station that sits next to his Marrickville pub The Vic on the Park in October last year.

The Hatzivasiliou family had owned the adjoining 804 sqm petrol station site since 2001, before Hemmes paid $10.15m for the commercial property.

The Merivale Group also expanded into a catering business that works inside notably venues such as the newly refurbished Sydney Football Stadium.

Mr Hemmes’s property portfolio has come under focus this month, as he is believed to have purchased a $17m beach shack in Byron Bay.

The property at 20 Childe St, Belongil Beach was listed via Sotheby’s agent James McCowan and is a single storey two bedroom dwelling which sits atop 1,922 sqm of land.

This potential purchase comes two years after Merivale purchased the Cheeky Monkey’s bar and adjoining retail property with plans to replace it with a high-end hospitality venue.

Hemmes also purchased a home in Narooma, nicknamed ‘Glasshouse Rocks’ in 2015 for $7.5m.

The far south-coast town is also home to four venues owned by Hemmes including the Lynch’s Hotel, the Whale Inn, and the Quarterdeck Hotel.

Merivale owns a number of establishments on the Oxford St strip, including The Paddington, Fred’s, and Charlie Parker’s. There were also reports in April last year that Hemmes shelled out $9m on a large shopfront.

A LIST OF COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES OWNED BY MERIVALE:

Allawah Hotel (pub)

Tennyson Hotel (pub)

The Dog, Randwick (pub)

The Royal Bondi (pub)

Charlie Parker’s, Paddington (bar)

Hotel Centennial (restaurant)

Three Weeds Rozelle (pub)

The Newport Arms & The Newport Bottle Shop, Kalinya St (pub and retail store)

El Loco at Excelsior, Surrey Hills & El Loco at Slip Inn, Sussex St Sydney (restaurants)

The Beresford, Surrey Hills (pub)

Ms G’s, Potts Point (restaurant)

Queen Chow Manly, Manly Wharf (restaurant)

The Collaroy, Pittwater Rd (restaurant)

House of Merivale, Sussex St Sydney (event space)

Hotel CBD, King St Sydney (bar)

Work in Progress, King St Sydney (restaurant)

York 75, York St Sydney (bar)

Wynyard Hotel, Clarence St Sydney (hotel)

Angel Hotel, Pitt St Sydney (pub)