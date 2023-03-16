realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

Merivale magnate: How Justin Hemmes restored portfolio to former glory

Market Insights
Sam Murden
First published 16 March 2023, 12:00pm

Justin hemmes venue The Ivy between the lockdowns in Sydney 2021.

When Sydney pub baron and hotelier Justin Hemmes turns 50 in August this year, he will have accrued a commercial and residential fortune over $1.2bn.

Heir to the Merivale fortune, Hemmes has spent almost 15 years buying and investing in a significant number of pubs, hotels and restaurants across NSW and Victoria.

Amy Harris Restaurant Shoot

Justin Hemmes pictured at Jimmy’s Falafel. Picture: Christian Gilles

Hemmes’ father John was a Dutch-Indonesian migrant who first settled in New Zealand before migrating to Australia in 1952.

The company would be founded five years later, named after his mother Merivale Hemmes – initially starting business as a fashion store in 1959 in Castlereagh St.

The first hospitality property to be acquired was the Angel Hotel building in Pitt St, which was transformed into a multi-level retail outlet with an espresso bar in 1970.
MORE:
‘Opportunistic’ auction pushes home sale $2m past reserve
Church flip comes with $11m price tag
How you can buy your own school

DT NEWS 05/04/04....Syd Con...5 Chefs dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel by the Starlight Foundation to raise funds for the Starlight Fun Centres....John and Justin Hemmes.....pic Todd Martyn-Jones

Justin pictured with his father John Hemmes, who helped him kickstart the Merivale business. …pic Todd Martyn-Jones

Both Merivale and John Hemmes made headlines in 1975 by reportedly buying The Hermitage in Vaucluse – the first mansion in the country to sell for one million dollars.

The last Merivale fashion outlet closed in 1996, with the company moving to strictly hospitality based businesses in the early 90s and was worth an estimated $500m.

Justin Hemmes wouldn’t become a known figure in Sydney’s hospitality industry until 2008, where he purchased and opened the $150m Ivy complex on George St.

MARCH 19, 1992 : Merivale Hemmes, owner of Merivale fashion stores at home at her Vaucluse mansion The Hermitage, 19/03/92. F/L

MARCH 19, 1992 : Merivale Hemmes, owner of Merivale fashion stores at home at her Vaucluse mansion The Hermitage

In 2015 alone, Hemmes spent millions buying venues such as the Paddington Arms, Trumps Tavern Newtown, the Coogee Bay Hotel and the Newport Arms.

This brought his empire to 27 bars, 12 restaurants and six hotels.

Hemmes went on another pandemic pub-buying spree in 2021, spending a total of 37.5m purchasing both the Cheeky Monkey’s in Byron Bay and Norton’s Irish Pub in Leichhardt, as well as buying the Duke of Gloucester Hotel in Randwick for $32m in November the year prior.

The Hemmes family started their hotel and pub journey with the Angel Hotel.

The Hemmes family started their hotel and pub journey with the Angel Hotel.

As of the time of writing in February 2023, this has shifted to eight pubs, 10 bars, 16 restaurants, and six event venues or retail stores.

Prior to the pandemic, the company boasted ownership of over 70 venues – however a number closed their doors in March 2020 and never reopened.

Hemmes also expanded his portfolio by purchasing a petrol station that sits next to his Marrickville pub The Vic on the Park in October last year.

Hemmes purchased a petrol station that was neigbouring his pub The Vic on the Park in October 2022.

Hemmes purchased a petrol station that was neigbouring his pub The Vic on the Park in October 2022.

The Hatzivasiliou family had owned the adjoining 804 sqm petrol station site since 2001, before Hemmes paid $10.15m for the commercial property.

The Merivale Group also expanded into a catering business that works inside notably venues such as the newly refurbished Sydney Football Stadium.

Mr Hemmes’s property portfolio has come under focus this month, as he is believed to have purchased a $17m beach shack in Byron Bay.

Justin Hemmes

The Merivale Group expanded into catering for the newly refurbished Sydney Football Stadium.

The property at 20 Childe St, Belongil Beach was listed via Sotheby’s agent James McCowan and is a single storey two bedroom dwelling which sits atop 1,922 sqm of land.

This potential purchase comes two years after Merivale purchased the Cheeky Monkey’s bar and adjoining retail property with plans to replace it with a high-end hospitality venue.

Hemmes also purchased a home in Narooma, nicknamed ‘Glasshouse Rocks’ in 2015 for $7.5m.

Hemmes is rumoured to have recently purchased a property in Byron Bay, near the Cheeky Monkey's bar and adjoining retail property - both owned by Merivale.

Hemmes is rumoured to have recently purchased a property in Byron Bay, near the Cheeky Monkey’s bar and adjoining retail property – both owned by Merivale.

The far south-coast town is also home to four venues owned by Hemmes including the Lynch’s Hotel, the Whale Inn, and the Quarterdeck Hotel.

Merivale owns a number of establishments on the Oxford St strip, including The Paddington, Fred’s, and Charlie Parker’s. There were also reports in April last year that Hemmes shelled out $9m on a large shopfront.

A LIST OF COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES OWNED BY MERIVALE:

Allawah Hotel (pub)

Allahwah Hotel was purchased in October 2019 for $34m.

Allawah Hotel was purchased in October 2019 for $34m.

Tennyson Hotel (pub)

The Tennyson Hotel was purchased for $37.5m in 2016.

The Tennyson Hotel was purchased for $37.5m in 2016.

The Dog, Randwick (pub)

The Duke of Gloucestor Hotel, nicknamed 'The Dog' sold in 2020 for circa $32m.

The Duke of Gloucestor Hotel, nicknamed ‘The Dog’ sold in 2020 for circa $32m.

The Royal Bondi (pub)

The Royal Bondi was acquired in October 2017 for circa $30m.

The Royal Bondi was acquired in October 2017 for circa $30m.

Charlie Parker’s, Paddington (bar)

Charlie Parker's bar in Paddington.

Charlie Parker’s bar in Paddington.

Hotel Centennial (restaurant)

Hotel Centennial is at the corner of Oxford St & Victoria Ave, Woollahra.

Hotel Centennial is at the corner of Oxford St & Victoria Ave, Woollahra.

Three Weeds Rozelle (pub)

The Three Weeds pub in Rozelle was purchased in September 2019.

The Three Weeds pub in Rozelle was purchased in September 2019.

The Newport Arms & The Newport Bottle Shop, Kalinya St (pub and retail store)

The Merivale Group purchased the Newport Arms for about $50m in 2015.

The Merivale Group purchased the Newport Arms for about $50m in 2015.

El Loco at Excelsior, Surrey Hills & El Loco at Slip Inn, Sussex St Sydney (restaurants)

The Merivale Group owns two El Loco restaurants in Surry Hills.

The Merivale Group owns two El Loco restaurants in Surry Hills.

The Beresford, Surrey Hills (pub)

The Bereford Hotel was purchased for $14.6m in 2010.

The Bereford Hotel was purchased for $14.6m in 2010.

Ms G’s, Potts Point (restaurant)

Ms G's was opened in August 2022.

Ms G’s was opened in August 2022.

Queen Chow Manly, Manly Wharf (restaurant)

Queen Chow Manly opened in July 2018.

Queen Chow Manly opened in July 2018.

The Collaroy, Pittwater Rd (restaurant)

Merivale purchased The Collaroy in August 2017 for $21m.

Merivale purchased The Collaroy in August 2017 for $21m.

House of Merivale, Sussex St Sydney (event space)

One of many event spaces owned by Merivale.

One of many event spaces owned by Merivale.

Hotel CBD, King St Sydney (bar)

One of the oldest Merivale-owned buildings in their commercial portfolio.

One of the oldest Merivale-owned buildings in their commercial portfolio.

Work in Progress, King St Sydney (restaurant)

Work in Progress was launched in 2014.

Work in Progress was launched in 2014.

York 75, York St Sydney (bar)

The Hemmes family purchased 75 York St in 1993.

The Hemmes family purchased 75 York St in 1993.

Wynyard Hotel, Clarence St Sydney (hotel)

The Merivale Group purchased the Wynyard Hotel in 2003.

The Merivale Group purchased the Wynyard Hotel in 2003.

Angel Hotel, Pitt St Sydney (pub)

A 'traditional style' pub on the corner of Pitt St and Angel Place.

A ‘traditional style’ pub on the corner of Pitt St and Angel Place.

Related Articles

Market Insights

The iconic and city skyline-shaping towers coming in the next few years

The iconic and city skyline-shaping towers coming in the next few years

Market Insights

Rent revolution: Landlords turn to residential plays

Rent revolution: Landlords turn to residential plays

Market Insights

Preaching for the converted: Triguboff calls for city overhaul

Preaching for the converted: Triguboff calls for city overhaul
Related Articles

Market Insights

The iconic and city skyline-shaping towers coming in the next few years

The iconic and city skyline-shaping towers coming in the next few years

Market Insights

Rent revolution: Landlords turn to residential plays

Rent revolution: Landlords turn to residential plays

Market Insights

Preaching for the converted: Triguboff calls for city overhaul

Preaching for the converted: Triguboff calls for city overhaul
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.