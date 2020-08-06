Meriton hits pause button on serviced apartment developments

Multi-billionaire Harry Triguboff has stopped construction of a serviced apartment tower in the heart of Melbourne and ditched plans for the development of others towers in Canberra and the western Sydney hub of Liverpool, saying it is too risky to pursue further hotel projects at this time.

The apartment mogul, and the owner of 20 serviced apartment complexes on the eastern seaboard, is instead redesigning the $150m serviced apartment complex he had planned in Canberra into a residential unit tower, while at Liverpool he will also convert the proposed $110m serviced apartment tower into residential apartments.

He is undecided over the fate of the serviced apartment complex in Melbourne’s King Street, on a site he bought for $29m last year, but he said the project was in the early stages of construction.

“It is too risky to develop serviced apartments, because I don’t know what will happen with the hospitality sector,” he said.

Triguboff, the founder of Meriton Apartments, closed half of his serviced apartment complexes at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since started reopening them.

On the apartment front, he said over the past month unit prices had started to increase by around 3%, particularly in the Sydney suburbs of Pagewood, Lidcombe, Dee Why, Alexandria, Zetland, Mascot, Parramatta, North Ryde and Rhodes. In Queensland, apartment prices were also rising marginally at Surfers Paradise.